VinFast VF 8 Demonstrates the Upstart Carmaker’s Ambition to Succeed

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 December 2024 - The VinFast VF 8 is produced at one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced manufacturing facilities, reflecting the Nasdaq-listed company’s focus on efficiency and innovation to meet the evolving needs of global consumers while contributing to a greener automotive future.

Inside VinFast’s Haiphong factory, the VF 8 and other vehicles in their comprehensive EV lineup embody the company’s pioneering vision. Recognized for its innovation and speed to market, VinFast secured a spot on TIME’s 2024 list of influential companies. As VinFast expands globally, its vehicles demonstrate advanced engineering and a commitment to sustainability. Among these, the VF 8 emerges as a flagship model, offering a glimpse into a smarter and greener automotive future.

Designed for North America’s SUV-Loving Families

In North America, SUVs account for nearly 55% of all passenger vehicle sales in 2023[1], reflecting their enduring popularity. The VF 8 embraces this trend, combining an elegant SUV-coupe silhouette with practical features tailored for everyday use. Its sloping roofline maximizes style and interior space, making it a strong contender for families seeking both comfort and aesthetics.

The VF 8’s minimalistic interior design reduces physical buttons, enhancing driver focus while maintaining a modern, uncluttered look. Its spacious cabin ensures a comfortable experience for both short trips and long journeys. Powered by an electric drivetrain, the VF 8 boasts significantly lower operating costs than traditional ICE vehicles in the same segment. This efficiency is a key factor for families considering long-term savings.

Adding to its appeal, the VF 8 offers one of the most competitive lease deals in the U.S., easing the transition for those switching to electric vehicles.