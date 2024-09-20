$!Vinmec pioneers Southeast Asia’s first 3D-printed titanium chest wall reconstruction, opening new pathways in cardiac treatment

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire - 20 September 2024 - Doctors at Vinmec Times City International Hospital, along with engineers from the 3D Technology in Medicine Center at VinUniversity, have safely and successfully performed a groundbreaking surgery to remove an 11.5cm tumor and reconstruct the patient’s chest using a 3D-printed titanium implant. This pioneering operation makes Vinmec the first hospital in Southeast Asia to apply 3D-printed titanium technology for chest wall reconstruction, opening new frontiers for safe and effective cardiac treatment.

A 55-year-old female patient was previously diagnosed with late-stage adipose tissue cancer in the chest area, experiencing persistent and severe chest pain for several weeks, making daily activities difficult. She was initially examined at a provincial hospital, where an anterior mediastinal tumor was discovered. The patient was then transferred to Vinmec for a multidisciplinary consultation and treatment plan which revealed that a large 11.5cm mediastinal tumor had invaded the left chest wall and part of the sternum, severely compressing the heart, lungs, and surrounding organs.

The tumor was at an advanced stage, making chemotherapy and radiation impossible, leaving surgical resection as the only viable solution. In addition to removing the tumor, the case posed a significant challenge in reconstructing the chest wall to protect heart and lung function post-surgery. Without proper reconstruction, there would be a high risk of respiratory failure and internal organ trauma.

Traditionally in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, large chest wall defects following cancer surgeries are covered with oblique myocutaneous flaps, meaning skin and muscle are moved from one body part to repair another, resulting in large scars and psychological trauma for patients. Previous techniques using artificial materials only covered the chest wall cosmetically, without fully protecting the heart and lungs or preventing external impacts, making traditional surgical methods sub-optimal.

Since the chest moves constantly with breathing, it is extremely challenging to restore anatomical structure after large anterior chest wall defects. While some studies have proposed 3D-designed implants, they often had limitations such as complexity and difficulty in surgical handling, leading to prolonged procedures and increased risk of complications.

To address these issues, a design team consisting of cardiothoracic specialists and orthopedic surgeons from Vinmec, and engineers from VinUniversity’s 3D Technology in Medicine Center spent weeks meticulously refining the design, overcoming previous limitations, and running multiple simulation scenarios to achieve the highest precision, ensuring the implant’s thinness and accuracy met the highest standards.

The 3D-printed titanium implant not only boasts innovative design but also integrates a mesh to prevent lung hernia, surpassing previous surgeries globally which required multiple separate implants for lung and heart protection. This groundbreaking innovation minimizes the risk of implant displacement after surgery, considerably improving the quality of patients’ lives and reducing the need for follow-up procedures.

On September 11, 2024, under the guidance of Dr. Dang Quang Huy (Deputy Director of Vinmec Times City Cardiovascular Center) and Prof. Tran Trung Dung (Director of Vinmec’s Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal Department), the surgery to reconstruct nearly the entire left chest wall was completed successfully in just under three hours. During surgery, the chest wall implant was carefully tested and found to fit with pinpoint accuracy, allowing the patient to breathe normally. Just one day after surgery, the patient was able to stand up and talk, and was discharged within five days, thanks to the precision of the 3D technology and the advanced erector spinae plane (ESP) pain management technique. The surgery time was significantly reduced, and the patient’s recovery period was halved.

According to international medical literature, over the past decade, about 50 cases of 3D chest wall reconstruction using titanium alloy materials have been performed in the U.S., Europe, South Korea, and China. Notably, Vinmec has cared for the first case in Southeast Asia, making Vietnam only the fourth country in Asia to utilize entirely 3D-printed bone implants and a hernia mesh for cardiopulmonary protection, with no other materials blended.

The success of this surgery not only marks a milestone in large chest wall defect reconstruction in Vietnam but also opens immense potential in other fields, such as maxillofacial facial bone defect reconstruction, soft tissue regeneration, and precise vascular stents placement, improving treatment outcomes and shortening recovery times for patients. The close partnership of Vinmec and VinUniversity catalyzes new frontiers of innovative, safe, and effective medical treatment and research, putting patients at the center.

