“Wine Olympics” returns to China as international expo opens

YINCHUAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 - The Fifth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo opened Monday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, with the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) -- dubbed the “Wine Olympics” -- returning to China after seven years.

The four-day event has attracted over 1,100 domestic and international guests, featuring 14 activities such as a winery and wine exhibition, an innovation competition, and an art biennial.

Making its China debut in 2018 in Beijing, the CMB has this year brought together nearly 400 international judges and over 7,000 wine samples, including a record number of entries from China, according to CMB Chairman Baudouin Havaux.

“This event opens a new era for the global visibility of the Chinese wine industry,“ Havaux said.

He added that it is no coincidence the 32nd edition of the CMB is being held in Yinchuan, as it clearly reflects the growing strength of Chinese wine, especially that of Ningxia.