Xsolla Brings Exclusive Event To Thailand With Xsolla Connect Bangkok: A Global Games Industry Gathering

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 - Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces that Xsolla Connect Bangkok 2025 will debut on October 15, 2025, at the Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15. This one-day, invite-only event will unite developers, publishers, investors, and industry leaders to discuss the future of interactive entertainment, strengthen global partnerships, and create new opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming regions.

Timed alongside Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, Xsolla Connect Bangkok provides an additional platform and opportunity for industry professionals traveling to the region to come together and discuss opportunities for the future of video games. More than just a conference, the event is designed as an immersive experience blending meaningful business discussions with Bangkok’s vibrant cultural identity.

Xsolla Connect events are renowned for their intimate and highly curated approach, designed to foster genuine conversations and facilitate high-quality networking. Each event combines:

• Keynote Presentations & Panels – Insights from Xsolla executives and regional thought leaders on global game commerce, payments, and distribution.

• Business-Focused Networking – A curated environment for studios, publishers, and service providers to explore new opportunities and strengthen relationships.

• Cultural Experiences – Activities that celebrate local traditions and flavors, with Bangkok hosting a signature evening event that highlights Thailand’s renowned hospitality.

“Southeast Asia is a critical growth hub for the gaming industry, and Thailand is at the heart of that expansion,“ said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “By bringing Xsolla Connect to Bangkok, we’re creating a unique forum where global and regional leaders can come together to share insights, build relationships, and discover new ways to grow the gaming ecosystem.”

Southeast Asia remains one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding gaming markets in the world. With Thailand’s strong developer community, thriving esports scene, and growing international influence, Bangkok provides the perfect backdrop for an event focused on bridging opportunities between local talent and the global gaming economy.

Event Details:

• Event: Xsolla Connect Bangkok 2025

• Date: October 15, 2025

• Location: Bangkok, Thailand

• Venue: Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok

Xsolla Connect Bangkok 2025 marks a milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration across regions and supporting developers of all sizes. Attendees can expect exclusive insights, powerful connections, and new opportunities that will help define the future of global gaming.

