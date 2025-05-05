DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire - 5 May 2025 - Zindi, the leading professional network for data scientists and AI developers in emerging markets, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaas) across the African continent.

This partnership represents a significant step in accelerating digital transformation in Africa and will see the two organisations collaborate on several initiatives. These include using Cassava’s GPUaaS capabilities for Zindi’s AI solution development and identifying opportunities for both organisations to leverage one another’s platforms and ecosystems.

As Africa’s pioneering data science competition platform, Zindi collaborates with companies, non-profit organisations, and government institutions to develop, curate, and prepare data-driven challenges. This partnership underscores their mutual commitment to nurturing AI talent and innovation throughout the continent.

Zindi CEO and Co-Founder, Celina Lee states:

“Zindi is thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Cassava Technologies to strengthen African datasets and address local problems with locally developed solutions. Using Cassava’s GPU capabilities, which are essential for handling the large and complex computations that AI and machine learning models require, and collaborating on the launch of a competition specifically aimed at nurturing Africa’s AI talent will not only expose entrepreneurs and innovative solutions; it will help build new skills and create employment opportunities,“

With the signing of this MOU, Cassava and Zindi are set to make significant inroads in Africa’s AI landscape. The partnership supports Cassava’s objective of providing world-class digital solutions and advancing responsible AI adoption, innovation, and growth in Africa. This follows its recent announcement of its plans to build Africa’s first AI factory and the 2024 launch of Cassava’s AI business.

