Meta Bright clinches maiden energy efficiency zero capex contracts from TMG Mart

PETALING JAYA: Main Market-listed diversified conglomerate Meta Bright Group Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary FBO Land (Serendah) Sdn Bhd (FLSSB) has secured maiden energy efficiency zero capex contracts from TMG Mart Sdn Bhd, a grocery and supermarket operator under the Tunas Manja Group.

The contracts involve implementing an energy efficiency system – Demand Control Drive (DCD) – at two TMG Mart locations TMG Mall Bandar Indera Mahkota and TMG Mall Tanjung Lumpur in Kuantan, Pahang.

This marks a significant milestone for Meta Bright, representing its inaugural self-developed energy efficiency contracts following its memorandum of understanding with Tunas Manja Sdn Bhd signed in November 2024.

Under the terms of the agreements, FLSSB will develop, design, finance, install, commission, operate and maintain the DCD systems, which optimise electrical consumption in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, pumps and compressors.

The energy efficiency zero capex initiative is structured under an energy performance contract (EPC) model, offering TMG Mart significant energy cost savings without upfront capital investment. Savings generated from the system will be shared with 80% accruing to FLSSB and 20% to TMG Mart over a 12-year period.

Meta Bright corporate and strategic planning executive director Derek Phang Kiew Lim said, “Winning these contracts marks a meaningful achievement for Meta Bright, as they represent our very first self-secured EE projects following the strategic partnership we established with Tunas Manja Group last year. These small but significant contracts set an important precedent for our future growth in the energy efficiency space, particularly among supermarket chains and retail businesses.”

TMG Mart, established in 1986, is a grocery retailer in Malaysia, operates over 100 outlets nationwide.

“With this initial success, we are confident in replicating our EE solutions across TMG Mart’s broader network and other supermarket chains, positioning Meta Bright as a competitive provider of innovative, cost-effective energy efficiency solutions,” Phang said .

The Energy Efficiency Zero Capex projects are anticipated to positively contribute to Meta Bright’s earnings over the 12-year tenure, strengthening its recurring revenue base. The group remains strategically positioned to capitalise on Malaysia’s growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

“We view these contracts as stepping stones that solidify our capabilities and reputation in the energy efficiency sector. Our performance and track record from these initial projects will serve as strong references to secure larger opportunities in the future,” Phang concluded.