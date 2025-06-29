BN to contest Sabah polls as united team with PH cooperation

TANGKAK: Barisan Nasional (BN) will enter the Sabah state election as a cohesive unit, according to its Deputy Chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The coalition is currently in discussions with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and local Sabah parties to form strategic partnerships ahead of the polls.

Mohamad, who is also UMNO Deputy President, emphasized the need for clarity in voter choices.

“We are exploring cooperation with PH in Sabah because BN cannot go it alone there.

“We need partners to ensure a strong front. Seat distribution is still under discussion, but our goal is to avoid confusion and present a united team capable of governing effectively,“ he said.

He made these remarks after officiating the UMNO Ledang Division Delegates’ Meeting at Dewan Putra Padang Lerek. The event was attended by UMNO Ledang Division chief Datuk Abdul Rahim Talib.

Meanwhile, UMNO Wanita Chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad revealed that the party is conducting sentiment studies nationwide to gauge voter trends.

“For Sabah, the study is complete, and the leadership will decide on its disclosure,“ she said. Noraini stressed the importance of coordination among UMNO’s Wanita, Youth, and Puteri wings to ensure election readiness.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly’s term will automatically dissolve on November 11, setting the stage for the 17th state election.