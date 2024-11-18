Meta Bright subsidiary wins RM60m concrete supply deal for 88 Avenue in Kota Kinabalu

KUALA LUMPUR: Meta Bright Group Bhd’s (MBG) 70%-owned subsidiary Expogaya Sdn Bhd (Expogaya) signed a concrete supply agreement with Megamas Jaya Sdn Bhd (MJSB).

This agreement solidifies Expogaya’s role as a key supplier in Sabah’s rapidly expanding construction landscape and represents a total contract value of at least RM60 million.

Under the terms of the contract, Expogaya will supply ready-mixed concrete to MJSB and its appointed procurement representative Pembekal Mewah Enterprise Sdn Bhd (PME) for the 88 Avenue mixed-development project.

MBG executive director of corporate and strategic planning Derek Phang Kiew Lim said this significant contract with MJSB strengthens the company’s foothold in Sabah’s concrete supply industry.

“As the largest ready-mix concrete supplier in the region, we are proud to contribute to the infrastructure growth that is vital to Sabah’s continued economic expansion,“ he said.

88 Avenue is a high-profile development in the central business district of Kepayan, Kota Kinabalu, poised to become a landmark destination.

The project comprises residential units, serviced residences, and retail outlets and benefits from close proximity to Kota Kinabalu International Airport, catering to local and international demand.

Expogaya’s role in providing high-quality concrete materials aligns seamlessly with the strategic infrastructure expansion initiatives highlighted in Malaysia’s Budget 2025, which earmarked substantial resources for infrastructure growth in Sabah.

With RM6.7 billion allocated for rural development in the state including essential infrastructure such as roads and utilities, and an additional RM9.7 billion dedicated to the Pan Borneo Highway project, Sabah is positioned as a core region for growth, and Expogaya’s presence as the leading concrete supplier places MBG at the forefront of this expansion.

The strategic location and scale of the 88 Avenue project promise to further enhance Kota Kinabalu’s appeal as a vibrant hub, with MJSB’s vision of a well-integrated, mixed-use development that will serve residents and businesses alike.

As Malaysia advances toward its ambitious infrastructure and economic targets, MBG remains focused on capturing opportunities within the nation’s evolving landscape, underscoring the group’s resilience and forward-looking growth strategy in line with its developmental agenda.