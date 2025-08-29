Meta Bright’s FY2025 profit rises 48% to RM16.9 million on 133% revenue growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Meta Bright Group Berhad, a main market-listed diversified conglomerate, has reported a strong set of results for the financial year ended 30 June 2025 (FY2025), recording higher profits and more than doubling revenue on the back of broad-based contributions across its core business segments.

For the year under review, revenue surged 133% to RM240.0 million from RM102.9 million in FY2024.

Profit attributable to owners of the company (Patami) rose 21% to RM13.5 million compared with RM11.1 million previously, while total net profit stood at RM16.9 million, up 48% from RM11.5 million last year. Operating cash flow also improved significantly to RM12.9 million from RM2.0 million in FY2024.

Although quarterly profit came in slightly lower year-on-year(YoY), both full-year and quarterly results, excluding one-off valuation gains, reflected stronger underlying performance, supported by higher recurring contributions across the group’s core businesses.

The building materials division remained the largest contributor, generating RM192.5 million in FY2025 compared with RM60.5 million a year earlier.

The threefold increase followed the full-year consolidation of Expogaya Sdn Bhd, one of Sabah’s leading ready-mix concrete suppliers. The segment benefitted directly from the state’s RM6.7 billion allocation under Budget 2025 and ongoing infrastructure projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway and the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road.

The hospitality segment delivered RM24.9 million in revenue, a 2% increase from RM24.4 million in FY2024, driven by higher convention centre bookings and stronger room sales at the Renai Hotel, Kelantan’s only five-star property.

The leasing and financing segment contributed RM9.4 million, primarily from higher rental income recognised in Australia before tariff-related challenges emerged.

In July, the group disposed of Meta Bright Australia Pte Ltd as part of a strategic move to address cross-border transaction risks.

The divestment proved timely, as the Group incurred a RM3.0 million foreign exchange loss in the fourth quarter. The disposal reduces exposure to overseas risks and allows capital to be redirected towards domestic core businesses with clearer growth prospects.

Meanwhile, the property development segment posted RM7.3 million in revenue, slightly lower than RM7.6 million in FY2024 due to the absence of disposal gains and reduced revenue recognition.

The energy-related business more than doubled its turnover to RM1.8 million from RM0.9 million previously, supported by additional completed solar and energy efficiency projects, while investment properties contributed RM4.1 million, up 18% year-on-year, driven by recurring rental income from reclassified assets in Jengka.

Commenting on the results, Meta Bright executive director of corporate and strategic planning Derek Phang Kiew Lim said FY2025 was a milestone year for them.

“Revenue more than doubled and Patami grew by over 20%, while total profits increased almost 50% YoY. This demonstrates the strength of our diversification strategy, particularly with building materials, hospitality and energy-related businesses delivering sustained contributions.”

Looking ahead, the Group plans to scale its renewable energy and energy efficiency portfolio, expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging joint venture with ChargeHere, the largest charging point operator in Malaysia under the brand Chargesini and continue to support Sabah’s infrastructure growth through its building materials division.

At the same time, it will focus on upgrading its hospitality assets and exploring new property development projects, while maintaining financial prudence.

“Our diversified portfolio is now translating into consistent profits and strong cash flows. With our recent expansion into EV infrastructure and energy solutions, Meta Bright is well-positioned to deliver recurring income streams and long-term value for our shareholders,” Derek added.