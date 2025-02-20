KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF), member of MBSB Group, launched the MIDF 2025 Roadshow today at Menara MITI, themed “Embracing Global Competitiveness: Future Ready and Halal Businesses.”

This event officiated by Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) deputy secretary general (1) Datuk Hanafi Sakri, underscores Malaysia’s commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and global market expansion for local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

In his keynote address MIDF chairman Tan Sri Rahman Mamat, emphasised the

critical role of technological advancement, automation, and Halal industry expansion in solidifying Malaysia’s position in the global economy.

At the roadshow, MIDF introduced two key strategic initiatives—Future Ready Financing (FRF) and Halal Accreditation Technology Improvement (HATI)—aimed at accelerating the competitiveness of SMEs.

The FRF programme, with a RM200 million financing allocation, is a groundbreaking initiative designed to help Malaysian SMEs in the manufacturing sector adopt automation and Industry 4.0 technologies. Through strategic collaborations with MIDF, MTDC, SIRIM, and leading technology providers, SMEs will have access to state-of-the-art solutions with minimal upfront costs.

With a maximum financing limit of RM20 million per customer, the FRF programme aims to drive significant transformation in Malaysia’s SME sector by 2027. It is set to support 100 SMEs in their digital transformation journey, convert 100 traditional factories into smart factories, create 500 high-skilled jobs through digitalisation, reduce foreign labour dependency by 10%, and develop 100 local tech talents and startups, fostering a more

innovative and self-sustaining industrial ecosystem.

As global demand for Halal-certified products and services continues to rise, Malaysia is strengthening its position as a leading Halal hub through the HATI programme. With RM100 million in financing, HATI provides SMEs with essential financial support for Halal certification compliance, infrastructure development, equipment acquisition, and

training and capacity-building programmes, enabling businesses to expand their presence in the growing Halal market.

With a maximum financing limit of RM5 million per customer, HATI will play a vital role in helping SMEs penetrate the Halal market and expand globally. In collaboration with the Halal Development Corporation (HDC), the initiative provides a structured roadmap

covering pre-certification training, application support, and post-certification monitoring to ensure long-term sustainability and compliance.

The MIDF 2025 Roadshow is a testament to Malaysia’s strong commitment to futureproofing its industries by equipping SMEs with the resources needed to compete on a global scale.

Rahman reaffirmed that these initiatives go beyond financing—they are part of a strategic vision to build a more resilient, inclusive, and innovative SME ecosystem.

“With the support of MIDF, MBSB, and our esteemed partners, SMEs are now in a

stronger position to embrace new opportunities, innovate, and expand their footprint

globally. We urge all SMEs to seize this moment and elevate their businesses to new

heights,” said Rahma.

The MIDF 2025 Roadshow will continue across various states in Malaysia to ensure that SMEs nationwide can access these transformative programmes.