PHEB awards RM70,200 to Indian SPM top scorers in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 167 high-achieving Indian students in Penang who excelled in the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination received contributions amounting to RM70,200 from the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the students, who scored 7As and above across 37 schools, reflect the state government’s continued commitment to educational development.

“I believe every young person in Penang has great potential to succeed, provided they remain committed and seize the opportunities for guidance and support available to them.

“The state government continues to prioritise human capital development as outlined in the Penang2030 Vision, with a key focus on enhancing access to quality education for all,” he said during the PHEB Education Carnival for SPM and STPM leavers and the 2024 SPM top scorer appreciation ceremony today.

Also present were PHEB chairman RSN Rayer and his deputy, A Lingeshwaran.

Meanwhile, Lingeshwaran said this marks the second consecutive year the board has recognised outstanding Indian students in Penang, with each of them receiving RM50 for every A obtained in the SPM examination.

He added that between 2023 and May 2025, PHEB has channelled a total of RM883,607 towards educational aid for students pursuing certificate, diploma and degree programmes, as well as welfare assistance.

“Last year, PHEB received an allocation of RM1.5 million from the state government. This year, the amount has increased to RM2 million.

“We hope these funds will continue to benefit the Indian community in Penang, especially our youth pursuing education,” he said.