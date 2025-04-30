Mihas 2025 targets global halal trade sales of RM4.5 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2025 (Mihas 2025) – the 21st in the series – is targeting global trade sales of RM4.5 billion.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said Mihas 2025, scheduled to be held from Sept 17 to 20 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, will harness its groundbreaking artificial intelligence-powered Madani Digital Trade Platform

The platform will connect businesses, optimise trade matchmaking and enhance global halal trade opportunities, he said at the soft launch of Mihas 2025 – which carries the theme “Pinnacle of Halal Excellence” – today.

Hosted by the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) and organised by Matrade, Mihas 2025 builds on a legacy of excellence, with Mihas 2024 recording RM4.3 billion in sales and attracting more than 43,000 visitors from 90 countries.

Reezal said that at the heart of this innovation is the integration of the Madani Digital Trade Platform into Mihas’s flagship International Sourcing Programme, a business matching programme that generated RM2.53 billion in sales last year.

“Leveraging AI algorithms, the platform will intelligently match Malaysian exporters with targeted international buyers, based on real-time data, market trends and business preferences.”

This pioneering move aligns with Malaysia’s broader national digitalisation efforts and its vision under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Trade Blueprint, Reezal said.

“It also supports Matrade’s commitment to empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with cutting-edge digital tools to expand their global reach,” he added.

As Malaysia is the Asean Chair in 2025, Reezal said, Mihas will also serve as a regional platform for collaboration, featuring dedicated pavilions from Asean, dialogue partners and the Gulf Cooperation Council, further amplifying intra-Asean trade and halal partnerships with the Gulf region.

He said Mihas 2025 will redefine how businesses connect, collaborate and thrive, with the Madani Digital Trade Platform, aimed at empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises to access international markets seamlessly and more efficiently.

“Despite global trade tensions, Matrade remains steadfast in enhancing Malaysia’s export initiatives, focusing on high growth emerging and fast growing markets such as Africa, Middle East and Latin America,” Reezal said

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, the global halal market is still expected to grow to US$5 trillion by 2030.

“With Malaysia holding the world’s gold standard for halal-certified goods and services, this presents a significant opportunity for our exporters to expand their international footprint. To that end, we look forward to harnessing the AI-powered MDT platform to help us achieve Mihas’s target of RM4.5 billion sales of high-quality, certified halal products and services for 2025,” he added.

Furthermore, Reezal noted that Matrade is confident in achieving RM1.58 trillion in exports for 2025, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to trade growth through strategic diversification and global engagement.

“The figure, which matches 2024’s record-setting performance, as a ‘humble’ target, while affirming the agency’s resolve not to fall below that benchmark. It cannot go lower than that,” he said, noting that the projection aligns with targets set by Miti.

He added that internal strategies are already in motion, guided closely by the ministry, to bolster Malaysia’s trade position amid evolving global dynamics.