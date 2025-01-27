MJets Air acquires another Boeing freighter,its second owned aircraft

PETALING JAYA: MJets Air Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of MMAG Aviation Consortium Sdn Bhd, the aviation arm of MMAG Holdings Bhd, has acquired its second owned aircraft, a Boeing B737-400SF.

This milestone follows the company’s first purchase from JPA No. 161 Co Ltd (JPA) last month and underscores MJets Air’s strategy to adopt a mixed leased and ownership fleet model, enhancing operational flexibility and cost efficiency.

The acquisition was completed through an instalment sale agreement with JPA, signed last Friday. The aircraft, which has been leased and operated by MJets Air since July 2021 for its air freight business, will now transition to full ownership. The strategic move aligns with MJets Air’s long-term vision to balance the benefits of leasing with the advantages of ownership, allowing the company to optimise costs while maintaining fleet scalability.

In a statement today, MJets Air said while this acquisition does not increase the size of the current fleet, it represents a significant step in MJets Air’s fleet transformation strategy. By selectively transitioning key assets from leasing to ownership, the company is better equipped to meet the growing demand for air cargo services driven by e-commerce and regional trade activities.

“This acquisition marks another milestone in MJets Air’s efforts to maintain a flexible and sustainable approach to growth,” said MJets Air chairman Woo Kam Weng. “Our mixed leased and ownership model allows us to strategically manage costs and operations, ensuring we remain competitive whilst providing unique customised solutions to the market in the Asia-Pacific region.”

MJets Air said it remains committed to providing exceptional service and operational excellence through sustainable growth and strategic investments. The acquisition, it added, highlights the company’s focus on balancing operational efficiency with financial stability, reinforcing its role as a key feeder operator in the regional air cargo ecosystem.