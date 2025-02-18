Moomoo M’sia patents AI candlestick chart analysis

KUALA LUMPUR: Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Moomoo Malaysia), a digital investment platform, has been granted a patent by the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) for its pattern identification technology for candlestick charts (K-Line Analysis).

This proprietary technology automates the detection of key market trends, reducing the complexity of manual chart analysis and providing traders with faster, more precise insights to support informed decision-making.

Investors who rely on candlestick chart analysis often face challenges in identifying trends accurately and quickly. Traditional methods require time-consuming manual pattern recognition, which can lead to delays or errors in trade execution.

Moomoo Malaysia’s newly patented technology streamlines this process by automatically detecting and highlighting significant chart formations in real time, helping investors respond more efficiently to market movements.

“Technical analysis is a critical tool for many investors, but the complexity of manual pattern recognition often leads to hesitation or misinterpretation. By automating trend detection, we are making professional-grade analysis more accessible, ensuring investors can act decisively with clear, data-backed insights,” said CEO Ivan Mok.

He added that Moomoo Malaysia’s 2024 Investor Sentiment Survey highlights an increasing focus on data-driven decision-making among Malaysian investors.

“The survey found that 33.2% of investors are dedicating more time to researching trades before execution, while one in six moomoo users is using available tools to vet trades more thoroughly. This trend underscores a growing demand for automated analytical tools that deliver timely, accurate market insights,” he said.

Moomoo Malaysia’s patented technology meets this need by enhancing trading speed, accuracy and efficiency, benefiting both active traders and long-term investors.

The K-Line Analysis enables quicker responses to market conditions, reducing the risk of missed opportunities, reduces human error in trend identification, ensuring a more precise understanding of market movements, highlights key chart patterns in real time, simplifying technical analysis for investors at all levels and integrates advanced analytics into an intuitive platform, making complex data more accessible.