Mosti: National Technology Investment Framework in the works

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is developing a National Technology Investment Framework to tap into growing investor interest in the green economy and to position Malaysia as a key player in sustainable, future-focused sectors.

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) deputy secretary-general (technology development) Datuk Dr Mohd Nor Azman Hassan said a major challenge lies in convincing investors that Malaysia has the capabilities, resources, and long-term vision to support and sustain green investments.

“While we are rich in natural resources, many of them are still in the development phase. This means we must present a compelling and credible roadmap to demonstrate our readiness,“ he said during a panel discussion at the National Economic Forum 2025 (NEF 2025) today.

He was speaking in a session focused on attracting investments into Malaysia’s emerging economic sectors, especially in areas aligned with global trends such as artificial intelligence and clean energy.

“We believe that with clear and consistent steps, Malaysia can rise to the occasion and become a preferred destination for strategic, long-term investments,” he said.

Mohd Nor Azman stressed the importance of demonstrating leadership in sustainability as the world shifts towards greener development.

He said Malaysia must show that it is not just keeping pace with global trends but actively leading in areas such as responsible mining and the sustainable use of biodiversity and bio-based resources – sectors where the country holds an international comparative advantage.

Using rare earth elements as an example, he explained that these materials are crucial in technologies such as electric vehicles and clean energy systems. However, the challenge is to ensure that the development of these resources is truly sustainable, not only in policy but also in execution.

Malaysia, Mohd Nor Azman said, has already made strong global commitments.

“For instance, we’ve pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, which anchors our national sustainability agenda. We’ve also aligned ourselves with international frameworks and developed national strategies like the New Industrial Master Plan and the National Energy Transition Roadmap.”

He added that Malaysia is actively collaborating with global partners to ensure that its sustainability efforts remain credible, transparent, and impactful.

“Collaboration remains key. We are not doing this alone,” he emphasised.

Through strategic frameworks, global partnerships, and a strong national commitment to sustainability, the country aims to build investor confidence and position itself at the forefront of the global green economy, Mohd Nor Azman said.