MRECA calls for inclusive consultation on vape regulations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Retail Electronic Cigarette Association (MRECA) considers the report by the Health Parliament Special Select Committee (PSSC) on vaping in Malaysia to be biased, as it recommends a blanket ban on the sale and use of e-cigarettes without engaging all relevant stakeholders in the decision-making process.

MRECA president Datuk Adzwan Ab Manas stated that it is clear the report was prepared without consultation with the industry, including manufacturers, importers, distributors, consumers, and independent experts.

“The voices of these groups should be considered to ensure that the recommendations truly reflect the realities on the ground.

“What is more concerning is that accusations were made against the industry without allowing us to provide clarification or a counterargument.

“The industry should have been called in to explain before any allegations were presented,“ Adzwan said in a statement.

He further stated that every allegation put forward must undergo a thorough review and verification process.

Accepting claims without solid evidence risks creating a biased perception and undermining the credibility of the report itself, Adzwan noted.

He explained that the vape industry is not against regulations.

“In fact, we support clear, firm, and balanced regulations, including age restrictions, product standards, and consumer safety measures.

“What we stress is the need for a transparent and inclusive process, where all voices are taken into account and recommendations are truly based on facts and scientific evidence,“ he said.

Therefore, Adzwan said MRECA urges the Health PSSC to hold consultation sessions to ensure that all stakeholders have the opportunity to provide clarification.

He said this is a critical step to ensure that future recommendations are not biased and are aligned with public health objectives.

“We also call for every allegation made against the industry to be reviewed and verified using independent data and scientific evidence, not perceptions.

“Only then can the recommendations be considered valid and credible. Without a fair and comprehensive process, this proposed blanket ban will be seen as unfairly punishing the vape industry as a whole.

“MRECA believes that rationale and responsible decisions can only be achieved when all parties are given the space to be heard, and when the industry is seen as part of the solution, not part of the problem,“ Adzwan said.