MRT Corp, Sunway team up for RM2.6 billion Johor project

JOHOR BAhRU: MRT Corporation (MRT Corp) and Sunway Group, through its property division, yesterday formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a master agreement to jointly develop an integrated mixed-use development adjacent to the Bukit Chagar RTS Link Station.

The Bukit Chagar integrated mixed-use development will be fully integrated and seamlessly linked with the ICQ Complex and Bukit Chagar RTS Station, which directly connects Johor Bahru and Woodlands North Station in Singapore.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook emphasised that the Bukit Chagar integrated development is a key pillar of Malaysia’s broader strategy to enhance public transport connectivity, reduce congestion, and drive urban trans-formation.

He commended MRT Corp’s innovative Rail Plus Property model, which ensures that investments in public transport generate sustainable economic benefits.

MRT Corp CEO Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said: “The Bukit Chagar integrated mixed-use development represents a fundamental shift for MRT Corp as we integrate large-scale property rejuvenation alongside our rail infrastructure development. Through the Rail Plus Property model, we are optimising land use to create a sustainable, transit-oriented ecosystem that ensures the long-term sustainability of this development while enhancing the mobility of people.”

Globally, he added cities have successfully regenerated themselves by integrating transit infrastructure into their urban planning, and this development embodies this very concept.

“With the integration of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and medical facilities in one development, we are ensuring that the tens of thousands of Malaysian and Singaporean commuters using the RTS Link will have unparalleled access to essential services and conveniences, all in one place. A key addition to this vision is the RTS multi-storey car park, which reflects our forward-thinking approach to passenger comfort and accessibility. With 1,550 car parking spaces and 1,015 motorbike bays, we are prioritising ease of transit for commuters and making their journey more efficient,” said Mohd Zarif.

Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah said, “We look forward to this public-private partnership with MRT Corp in developing one of the first Rail Plus Property projects in Malaysia. This integrated mixed-used development with a GDV of more than RM2.6 billion will serve as a catalyst for economic growth across the Greater Johor Bahru area.

“This development solidifies Sunway’s presence at the First Link (Causeway) and the Second Link. It will also complement our Johor development portfolio alongside our 2,000-acre Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, which is a five-minute drive from the Second Link and modelled after Sunway City Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia’s first integrated, green and sustainable township.”

Construction of the Bukit Chagar integrated mixed-use development is scheduled to commence in March 2025, with the first phase of the multi-storey park & ride facility, with an estimated 850 car park bays and 1,015 motorcycle parking spaces, targeted for public opening by Nov 30, 2026.