Celebrating workplace diversity through mural art

PORT KLANG: In today’s work environment, employees often spend more time at the workplace than at home. This shift underscores the importance of creating a work setting that goes beyond its traditional function as merely a place to work.

Recognising this, many organisations are placing greater emphasis on enhancing the aesthetics of their workplace. The modern workplace is no longer just a space to perform tasks, but it has evolved into an environment that inspires creativity, promotes well-being and reflects the identity of the organisation.

These aspects have become fundamental in contributing to both individual success and overall well-being. Nurturing a balanced lifestyle becomes a crucial foundation for enhanced productivity and satisfaction in both personal and professional life.

One of the ways to bring life into working environment is through the integration of art. Art has the power to transform a dull workspace into an inspiring and stimulating environment.

In embracing this spirit, Infinity Logistics & Transport Sdn Bhd took the initiative to paint a large mural at Warehouse D4, Northport Distripark Sdn Bhd (NDSB). NDSB is a distribution centre with warehousing, storage and other associated facilities managed by Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, a subsidiary of MMC Port Holdings Bhd.

This vibrant mural has transformed what was once an ordinary warehouse wall into a beautiful visual narrative that symbolises the shared values and strong partnership between Northport and Infinity Logistics.

On June 17, 2025, a ceremony was held at Warehouse D4 to officially unveil the mural.

Embracing the concept of “Diversity”, the mural, designed and painted by renowned local street artist Dr Caryn Koh, was completed in just 13 days. The artwork features four employees from both companies, representing different races and job functions. Depicted in a unified and dignified stance, the characters highlight the strength of diversity and the business synergies that exist between Northport and Infinity Logistics.

Koh, was born in Kuala Lumpur and is currently based in Swindon, United Kingdom. A graduate of Dasein Academy of Art, she was honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award in Fine Arts. She has participated in numerous group exhibitions across Malaysia, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. She has also painted murals in different regions including London, Bristol, Swindon, Leicester, Blackburn and the Lake District in the UK, as well as Malaysia, Spain, Germany, the Philippines and Jogjakarta.

“I would like to commend this proactive initiative by Infinity Logistics, which has invested their own resources to bring this project to life. The mural art project highlights the strong synergy between Northport and our business partner in a shared commitment towards creating a more conducive and engaging workplace. It is not just about the artwork, but it represents a deeper sense of belonging and unity among the employees of both companies as ‘Economic Frontliners’ serving the nation,” said MMC Ports CEO, Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof.

“Logistics and ports thrive because of the people who power them - working relentlessly to keep operations moving. This mural captures their unity, diversity and unwavering dedication, with every expression telling a story of resilience.

“The smile reflects passion, the eyes reveal determination, the sweat speaks of hard work and the body posture embodies strength. Through art, we breathe life into the industry, transforming aging spaces into symbols of identity and appreciation. By supporting Malaysian artists, we honour creativity while recognising the grit and perseverance of those who keep logistics and ports alive - because behind every movement, every milestone, every success, it is people who make it all possible,” said Infinity Logistics managing director, Datuk Seri Chan Kong Yew.

“This mural not only reflects our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance values, but also demonstrates how public art can be a powerful medium for fostering shared awareness. It shows how we can integrate our port operations with creative and purposeful spaces that appreciate the workers who have contributed to our success,” said Northport CEO Fakhrul Azhar Tajudin.