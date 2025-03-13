Nacra 2025 launched, submissions must be received by May 30

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd, Malaysian Institute of Accountants and The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants jointly launched the 35th National Annual Corporate Report Awards (Nacra) in a virtual event today.

Themed “Towards Accountability & Excellence”, Nacra underscores the vital role annual reports play in propagating transparency and enhancing the integrity of the capital market.

“For those new to Nacra, it is important to note that the Nacra framework and assessment criteria underwent a significant overhaul in 2020. This was in response to a rapidly changing corporate and regulatory landscape, as well as increasing demands from investors for both financial and non-financial information. We also sought to recognise a broader range of leading organisations and align with global reporting frameworks and best practices. A new awards structure was introduced, where organisations compete for excellence awards based on market capitalisation for listed companies, and with a separate category for non-listed organisations,” said Nacra organising committee chairman Foong Mun Kong.

He added that with the evolving global and local reporting trends, Nacra will continue to adapt its framework to encourage companies in their journey towards the National Sustainability Reporting Framework.

“The importance of sustainability-related disclosures has led us to emphasise the integration of non-financial metrics alongside financial ones, which align with global developments and local regulations, including Bursa Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen sustainability reporting requirements. In response to this, Nacra continues to promote excellence in sustainability reporting,” he said

Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, in his speech, said, “By participating in Nacra 2025, companies not only demonstrate their dedication to robust corporate reporting, but also contribute to the collective effort of raising the bar for transparency and accountability across all sectors.”

He urged companies to participate in this healthy competition, and encouraged their peers to do so as well.

Nacra 2025 is open to all companies incorporated or registered in Malaysia, including listed and non-listed entities, as well as the public sector and other organisations established in Malaysia. All submissions must be received by May 30. Only annual reports with the 2024 financial year-end are eligible for entry to Nacra 2025.