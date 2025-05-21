NAFAS announces 10% DPK dividend

PUTRAJAYA: The National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) has announced a 10 per cent dividend for the National Farmers Fund (DPK) for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2024, under the Farmers’ Special Investment Scheme (SPKP).

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the dividend comprises seven per cent in returns and a three per cent bonus for the first 100,000 investment units, involving a total payout of RM16 million to 15,000 investors.

Also announced was a 0.75 per cent hibah (non-guaranteed gift) for the DPK Al-Wadiah General Savings Account, with an overall payout commitment of RM100,000.

Mohamad Sabu said the DPK recorded impressive growth in 2024, including in profits, asset value, and distribution of benefits to investors.

“This reflects investors’ confidence in the administrative structure and investment policies spearheaded by DPK, which continue to strengthen year after year,” he said in his speech at the SPKP DPK dividend announcement ceremony here today.

Mohamad said DPK’s efforts to diversify its investment portfolio, including modern agricultural projects and specialised financial services, proved that farmers can also be economic players in a broader ecosystem.

However, he cautioned that DPK must not rest on its current success and should continue to be aggressive in exploring new investment opportunities to provide even higher returns to investors.

“In my view, the time has come for DPK to expand its investment partnerships, possibly with financial institutions, agri-tech companies, or in the rapidly growing green investment sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, DPK Steering Committee chairman Haris Alimudin said in his speech that DPK recorded a net profit of RM20.03 million, attributed to more efficient and strategic fund management.

He said this represented DPK’s best performance to date — not only competitive but also reflecting investor confidence in efficient and ethical management.

“On average, over the past three years, DPK has recorded an income growth of around 21 per cent per year and asset growth of approximately 7.5 per cent annually,” he said.

Haris said SPKP-DPK investments reached RM264.7 million by the end of 2024 — a nine per cent increase from the previous year — indicating a growing investment trend among members.

During the event, the Klang Area Farmers Organisation (PPK Klang) was named top winner of the Best Agent Incentive and Highest Collection Award for 2020 to 2024, followed by PPK Batu Pahat Tengah and PPK Ledang Tangkak.

Commenting on the announced dividend, PPK Klang General Manager Masdura Supian said she believed all DPK investors were very grateful for the higher-than-expected rate.

“We did not anticipate 10 per cent, as for the past two years we only received around eight to nine per cent. This is extremely joyful news for our investors,” she said.

Meanwhile, PPK Batu Pahat Tengah General Manager Syahurin Sarjuni said the dividend rate was highly competitive compared with other investment options.

“When we compare, this is one of the investments offering high returns... our PPK investors hope that this DPK investment will continue to yield even better returns,” he said.