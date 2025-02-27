NCT Smart Industrial Park achieves five-diamond feat in Low Carbon Cities 2030 Challenge

PETALING JAYA: In a nod to the NCT Group of Companies (NCT) and subsidiary NCT Land Sdn Bhd’s firm commitment to low carbon industrial development, the NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) was recognised with a highest five-diamond achievement in the Low Carbon Cities 2030 Challenge (LCC 2030), becoming the first managed smart industrial park (MIP) in the country to achieve the distinction.

The award was presented to NCT by Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad at a ceremony held at a hotel in Damansara.

NCT Group founder and managing director Datuk Seri Yap Ngan Choy said, “From day one, we envisioned NSIP not just as an excellent industrial park but a world-class low carbon development, focusing on green energy generation, energy system optimisation and industrial sector efficiency that create long-term value for businesses, investors, and the community. This recognition will certainly propel us to continue raising the bar through innovative solutions that align with Malaysia’s net-zero ambitions and global sustainability goals, while contributing to a greener future.”

Organised by the ministry’s Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation, the event was attended by industry stakeholders, government representatives and business leaders.

The LCC 2030 Challenge supports local authorities, developers and businesses in reducing carbon emissions through sustainable urban planning. It focuses on urban environment, urban infrastructure, urban transportation and buildings, providing a structured framework to measure and recognise carbon reduction efforts.

NSIP is set to reduce carbon emissions by 54.64% by 2035, cutting 230,496.41 tonnes of CO₂ annually through solar-ready industrial lots, energy-efficient buildings, recycling and composting programmes, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, and 40% of the development dedicated to green spaces. These efforts also support a 171.80% increase in carbon sequestration, reinforcing NSIP’s position as a leader in low-carbon industrial transformation, a key factor in securing this recognition.

Located within the Integrated Development Region in South Selangor, NSIP spans 732 acres. Its Low Carbon City Framework ensures NSIP integrates energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, mobility enhancements and carbon sequestration initiatives to drive sustainable industrial growth.

NSIP is designed to offer an optimised business ecosystem for both local and international investors. Its strategic location, green infrastructure, and digital-ready solutions make it a premier investment destination, reinforcing Malaysia’s vision for a future-ready industrial landscape.