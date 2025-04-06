KUALA LUMPUR: Wasco Energy, the energy services division of Bursa Malaysia-listed Wasco Berhad, has launched a new fabrication yard in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Wasco Energy chief executive officer Shan Karupiah said the new facility, covering 25,000 square metres, boosts Wasco’s engineering and fabrication capabilities to support energy and industrial infrastructure projects in the Middle East and beyond.

With an annual production capacity of 10,000 tonnes, the yard is equipped to produce process modules, Pre-Assembled Unit/Pre-Assembled Rack (PAU/PAR) units, gas compressor packages, substations and E-Houses for both onshore and offshore use.

Shan said the facility, which is located near one of the world’s busiest ports, allows Wasco to carry out high-volume modular projects more efficiently and quickly.

“This expansion is not just about scaling capacity; it’s about positioning Wasco closer to our clients and the region’s dynamic energy ecosystem. With this new UAE facility, we are better equipped to deliver high-quality, customised and modular solutions with speed, precision and engineering depth,” he said in a statement today.

He said the UAE yard complements Wasco’s existing fabrication hubs in Batam, Indonesia, and Telok Panglima Garang in Selangor, and pipe coating plants in Qatar, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Tanzania - reinforcing the group’s global infrastructure delivery network.

Aligned with the UAE’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, the new yard also advances local industrial development by promoting domestic content and strengthening regional supply chains.

“Our expanding global footprint underscores Wasco’s commitment to executional excellence. This strategic expansion enhances our ability to service both regional and global projects with tailored engineering solutions that address the complex demands of today’s energy landscape,” he added.

Wasco also extended its appreciation to DP World GCC chief operating officer (Parks & Zones) Abdulla Al Hashmi, JAFZA Sales vice president Ebtesam Alkaabi and JAFZA Sales director Saoud AlAwadhi for their support in establishing the facility and commitment to long-term collaboration.

Wasco Energy, supported by over 600 in-house engineers worldwide, provides complete modular solutions—from Front-end Engineering Design (FEED) to fabrication and final delivery—using its broad technical expertise.

The facility is built to international Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) standards, incorporating stringent safety protocols and a strong zero-incident culture, the statement added.