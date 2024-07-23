Nefab expands, opens packaging manufacturing facility in Penang

PETALING JAYA: Nefab, a sustainable packaging and logistics solutions company, opened a packaging manufacturing plant in Batu Kawan, Penang, to revolutionise the semiconductor equipment industry with innovative, safe, and environmentally conscious packaging solutions.

The new 25,500 sq ft facility is anticipated to generate up to 50 new jobs, including opportunities for highly skilled engineers.

The Batu Kawan plant offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the semiconductor sector's rising demands. A dedicated cleanroom facility within the site will enable the production of high-quality cleanroom films and bags.

The facility also includes an engineering design centere and an International Safe Transit Association-certified laboratory equipped with the region's most advanced packaging testing capabilities. The cleanroom facility and testing labs are scheduled to become fully operational in 2025.

Nefab Asia-Pacific executive vice-president Fred Hapiak said the expansion in Malaysia not only highlights their strategic importance in the Asia-Pacific region but also demonstrates their deep understanding and commitment to the growing demands of the semiconductor industry in this area.

“By integrating global resources and local expertise, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the most advanced packaging solutions while ensuring environmental sustainability,” he added.

Nefab’s new site is set to significantly boost the manufacturing of sustainable packaging, including customisable export-compliant wooden crates and foldable nail-less plywood boxes. The Batu Kawan facility complements the fully automated thermoforming production setup at its Perai site, which manufactures thermoformed trays and cushioning applications made primarily from recycled plastics and 100% recyclable materials.

Nefab Southeast Asia vice-president Dennis Cheong said,“ As a global company, we collaborate with our offices worldwide not only to ensure consistent service quality but also to transfer technological expertise to our design and testing center. Our investment in engineered packaging designs allows us to innovate and create safe and environmentally conscious solutions that optimise supply chains.”

The new site represents a significant expansion in Asia-Pacific region, adding to Nefab's presence in two locations in Malaysia, and in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and with future business investment into Indonesia.