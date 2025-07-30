Peru tsunami alert after 8.8 quake near Russia

LIMA: Peru has declared a tsunami alert after a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s eastern coast. The Peruvian Navy confirmed the warning, stating that the National Tsunami Warning Center’s analysis prompted the alert for coastal regions.

“The event will be continuously monitored,“ the navy’s Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation posted on social media. The National Emergency Operations Center also announced it was tracking potential impacts along Peru’s shoreline.

Hernando Tavera, president of Peru’s Geophysical Institute, told AFP the tsunami is projected to reach the coast by Wednesday morning. “Waves are not expected to exceed three meters in height,“ he said.

The quake near Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula triggered Pacific-wide tsunami warnings, affecting areas from Japan to Hawaii. Initial reports indicate several injuries in the region. Authorities urge coastal residents to stay vigilant as monitoring continues. - AFP