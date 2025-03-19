NewParadigm Securities strengthens Malaysia’s leadership in sustainable, Islamic finance

KUALA LUMPUR: NewParadigm Securities has achieved a significant milestone by securing seven prestigious awards at the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2024 in Hong Kong.

Earlier, the firm was also recognised with the Best Asean Green SRI Sukuk Award in Southeast Asia at Alpha Southeast Asia’s 18th Annual Best Deal & Solution Awards 2024 cementing its leadership in sustainable and Islamic structured finance.

At the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2024, the firm swept seven awards across four major categories, underscoring its excellence in financial innovation and strategic deal-making.

It bagged Best Sustainable Finance Deal, Best Islamic Finance Deal, Best Property Deal and Best Structured Finance Deal.

This recognition highlights the firm’s dedication to advancing Malaysia’s sustainable finance ecosystem and reinforcing the country’s position as a global leader in Islamic finance.

Additionally, at the 18th Annual Best Deal & Solution Awards 2024, NewParadigm Securities was also honoured with the Best Asean Green SRI Sukuk in Southeast Asia award.

“These awards are a testament to our commitment to delivering impactful financial solutions that drive economic growth while aligning with ESG and Shariah principles,“ said NewParadigm Securities group CEO Charanjeev Singh.

“Green Sukuk is a key driver in financing environmentally responsible projects, and this recognition further strengthens our resolve to lead in this space,“ he said.

Group deputy CEO Danny Kwan added that winning across multiple categories reflects the dedication and expertise of the team.

“We remain focused on pioneering financial solutions that create lasting value for our clients and stakeholders,“ he said.

Both the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards and Alpha Southeast Asia’s Best Deal & Solution Awards celebrate excellence in banking and capital markets, recognising institutions that demonstrate outstanding innovation, execution, and impact in financial transactions.

With these significant recognitions, NewParadigm Securities continues to lead the way in sustainable and Islamic finance, setting new benchmarks for responsible investment in the Asean region and beyond.