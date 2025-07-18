Nvidia CEO and China commerce minister discuss AI, investment

BEIJING: China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao told Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday that he hoped multinational companies including Nvidia, would provide high-quality and reliable products and services to Chinese customers, the ministry said in a statement.

Huang said the Chinese market was very attractive, and Nvidia was willing to deepen cooperation with Chinese partners in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the commerce ministry’s statement released yesterday.

Wang said China’s policy of attracting foreign investment would not change and the door to openness would only open wider.

Nvidia declined to comment further.

During his third China visit this year, Huang, the founder and CEO of the world’s most valuable company, also met with Ren Hongbin, chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the country’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng.

Chinese officials told Huang they welcomed foreign companies to continue to invest in the country, the Nvidia CEO said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

At the event, Huang described AI models from Chinese firms Deepseek, Alibaba and Tencent as “world class” and said AI was “revolutionising” supply chains.

China’s commerce ministry said in a separate statement yesterday that the US had told Beijing that it would approve sales of Nvidia’s H20 AI chips to Chinese customers.

Huang said on Wednesday that Chinese customers’ demand for the H20, which was released from US export controls this week, is high but no purchase orders have been fulfilled yet as it awaits US government approval for export licences.

Nvidia has also announced it is developing a new chip for Chinese clients called the RTX Pro GPU, which would be compliant with US export restrictions and designed specifically for smart factories and for robot training purposes. – Reuters