CKP, OA Group collaborate to support SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia and Singapore are expected to transform into agile, technology-driven organisations over the next five years, thriving in an increasingly digital landscape.

Cloud adoption will shift the SME landscape from being a strategic advantage to an essential foundation for survival and scalable growth.

These businesses will build intelligent ecosystems, harness artificial intelligence (AI) for accurate forecasting, and utilise real-time dashboards to oversee operations across multiple regions seamlessly.

Chia, Ka & Partners Plt (CKP) managing partner Jeremy Chia said that SMEs prioritising digital-first strategies will not only strengthen their local market presence but also expand confidently on a global scale.

He emphasised that this evolution signifies a pivotal moment where innovation and adaptability become the fundamental elements of success.

Explaining the most common misconceptions SMEs have about adopting cloud-based accounting systems, Chia said: “Commonly, SMEs view that cloud-based systems are only suitable for large corporations or tech-savvy teams.

“Many SMEs believe the transition is costly, disruptive, or too complicated.

“Others fear data loss or cyber risks, which delays their decision-making,” he told SunBiz.

Chia stated that the partnership formed between CKP and the OA Group of Companies (Singapore) on May 20, 2025, aimed to directly address these concerns by offering end-to-end guidance, from strategy to implementation.

“We demystify the process, offer hands-on onboarding, and provide continuous support.

“More importantly, we speak the language of SMEs – simplifying complexity and showing how digitalisation translates to practical business gains,” Chia said.

He said rather than replacing accountants, digitalisation redefines and amplifies their role.

Traditional tasks like data entry and reconciliation may become automated, but that frees accountants to become trusted advisers and strategic partners, Chia said.

“In this new landscape, accountants are evolving into what we call ‘Digital CFOs’ – combining financial acumen with business insight, technology fluency and a consultative mindset.

“They help businesses interpret data, plan, and make smart decisions to scale sustainably,” Chia said further.

A notable example of how the combined expertise of CKP and OA Group has supported an SME client in their digital transformation journey is a regional logistics company operating across both Malaysia and Singapore.

The CKP-OA Group collaboration has significantly benefited the SME in navigating and advancing their digital initiatives in these markets.

“They struggled with manual data consolidation, inefficient approvals, and a lack of cash flow visibility.

“Together, we deployed a cloud-based accounting platform integrated with digital workflows, automated bank feeds, and expense tracking.

“The result was a 70% reduction in manual processing time, faster reporting and empowered decision-making across branches.

“Most importantly, their founders could finally step out of daily operations and focus on business growth,” Chia said.

When asked about unique strengths CKP and OA Group each bring to this alliance, Chia said CKP brings deep roots in automation, accounting transformation, and SME advisory in Malaysia, while OA Group contributes strong regulatory understanding, fintech connections, and regional expansion capabilities from Singapore.

“Combined, we offer a rare blend of

cross-border know-how, tech expertise, and industry experience.

“Whether an SME is looking to expand into Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Sabah or further into China, Europe or Australia – we can guide them through financial planning, compliance, and digital readiness with speed and precision,” Chia said.

In today’s fast-evolving technological landscape, SME leaders who feel hesitant or uncertain about beginning their digitalisation journey are encouraged to take the “first step”.

“There is no need to transform the entire business at once thoroughly; instead, starting with a single area that delivers immediate benefits, such as automating invoicing or digitising payroll, can create meaningful progress and build momentum.

“My advice: partner with someone who not only understands the tools but also understands you.

“With the right expert by your side, digitalisation becomes less about technology and more about transforming your business model to be leaner, faster, and more resilient,” Chia said.

To raise greater awareness of digitalisation across the SME space, Chia and OA Group CEO Alan Chang co-authored a book entitled Why Break Even?

Jeremy Chia said the concept of Why Break Even? emerged from a common challenge observed among business owners who focused on increasing sales without fully understanding their financial standing.

He stated that many SMEs were unaware of their break-even point and mistakenly believed they were profitable when, in fact, they were not.

“But Break Even is not just a number – it’s a perspective. It’s a call for business owners to shift from mere survival to intentional scaling.

“Once you understand your financial threshold, you stop flying blind and start steering your business toward long-term sustainability and growth,” Chia said.

He also noted that in today’s high-cost, high-pressure business environment, the concept of break-even has evolved from a fixed milestone to a dynamic benchmark, particularly as expenses rise and margins tighten.

“For SMEs adopting digital solutions,

break-even becomes a strategic checkpoint rather than merely a survival metric.

“Digital tools enable these businesses to monitor their real-time break-even point, identify inefficiencies, and make more informed decisions.

“A deeper understanding of cost structures and margins allows for quicker optimisation of pricing, better expense control, and more effective scaling,” Chia said.

He said that CKP and OA Group are targeting 2,000 SME clients across Malaysia and Singapore for digitalisation adoption, as well as new markets like China and Australia, within the next three years.

“Our goal is not just adoption, but transformation – helping these businesses digitise operations, optimise costs, and strengthen financial strategy.

“We forecast a threefold revenue growth through this alliance, driven by bundled service offerings, digital finance transformation, and cross-border expansion.

“But ultimately, our real metric of success is the number of businesses we help move from ‘busy’ to breakthrough.”

He also stated that as more SMEs adopt digital tools, the primary challenge lies not in software availability but in the lack of expertise to select, integrate, and align these tools with their business objectives.

“That is where our alliance comes in. SMEs need partners who understand numbers, technology, and operations holistically.

“We curate the right tech stack – not the fanciest, but the most efficient to help businesses reduce costs, improve productivity, and make smarter decisions.

“Our role is to be that trusted translator between needs and digital solutions,” Chia said.