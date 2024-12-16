Oasis Harvest targets strategic growth in F&B industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Oasis Harvest Corporation Bhd (OHC), a Bursa Malaysia-listed food and beverage (F&B) player, is executing its strategic direction in the industry.

The group is focusing on targeted acquisitions and innovative operational models to enhance its market presence.

Executive director Ch’ng Eu Vern said the company is fully committed to transitioning from its former palm oil machinery operations to a dynamic, F&B-focused business.

“Our vision is to establish OHC as a leader in Malaysia’s F&B sector. We are actively exploring acquisitions within the F&B space, focusing on brands that will complement and strengthen our existing portfolio,“ Ch’ng said.

This shift in focus follows a change in OHC’s shareholding structure earlier this year, as new major shareholders brought a renewed vision for the company’s future in F&B.

The company officially rebranded from Dolphin International Bhd, reflecting its commitment to reshaping its identity and positioning in line with its new core business.

OHC currently operates two brands - the Uncle Don’s chain, which has a solid presence with 20 outlets across the Klang Valley, and Verona, an Italian restaurant in Petaling Jaya.

With monthly revenues of RM700,000 to RM800,000 and profit margins of 10% to 15%, these brands have become key contributors to OHC’s operations.

As part of its growth strategy, OHC is considering the efficiencies of a cloud kitchen model to expand its F&B footprint.

“The cloud kitchen concept allows us to operate multiple brands from a single location, streamlining our operations and focusing on delivery services without the need for large physical outlets.

“This approach not only reduces operating costs but also provides the flexibility to cater to a wide range of consumer demands, including self-order kiosks, in a cost-effective manner,“ Ch’ng said.

With a cloud kitchen model, OHC will maintain consistent food quality and reduce its dependency on a large culinary team.

This will ensure a streamlined, scalable operation that meets today’s market expectations.

This direction aligns with the company’s commitment to building a more efficient, technology-driven F&B business that remains adaptable to both customer needs and industry trends.

Ch’ng noted that the company’s financial performance will now focus solely on its F&B operations, as the palm oil machinery segment has been fully divested.

“The new management has restructured our business entirely around F&B, and while previous years’ results may not be directly comparable, we are confident in the growth potential of our current focus,“ he said.

With a clear path forward, OHC is well-positioned to impact Malaysia’s F&B sector significantly.

It will offer innovative solutions and deliver value to customers and shareholders.