PA Jalan Hang Tuah marks two years of park renewal

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of Perumahan Awam (PA) Jalan Hang Tuah are celebrating a meaningful milestone – two years since the transformation of their multipur-pose park.

What was once an underused space is now a lively green sanctuary that has redefined daily life for over 800 residents. The park upgrade, completed in 2023 through PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd’s (PMVSB) Public Realm Improvement Programme has since fostered stronger community bonds, inter-generational connections, and a renewed sense of pride in the neighbourhood.

This effort will continue across other sites within the Merdeka 118 Precinct, as part of ongoing efforts to revitalise public spaces in the surrounding public housing areas under Warisan KL—a national programme driven by public sector collaboration in which Merdeka 118 serves as a flagship development. Most recently, the Taman Kejiranan at PA Seri Sarawak was completed by PMVSB to provide safer, more functional spaces for the communities neighbouring Merdeka 118.

In marking this occasion, PMVSB CEO Tengku Datuk Ab Aziz Tengku Mahmud said: “PA Jalan Hang Tuah holds a special place in our journey. More than just physical space, it is a symbol of our commitment to inclusivity, sustainability and long-term community wellbeing. We are proud to see the park evolve into a safe, welcoming, and well-used space that reflects the community spirit of the people who call this neighbourhood home.”

Sustainability remains at the heart of this project. Upcycled materials such as old fencing and playground parts were used during the construction, while recycled old milk cartons were re-purposed for the roofing and now provides shade at seating and walkway areas, reducing heat and noise. Nature-based solutions including porous pavers for better drainage and replanting of trees, ensure the space remains both eco-friendly and resilient.

For Think City, PMVSB’s partner, the initiative shows how collaboration drives lasting impact.

Think City managing director Datuk Hamdan Abdul Majeed said, “This milestone is proof that with the right partnerships and a people-first approach, we can revitalise neighbourhoods without displacing their soul. We didn’t just build a park but we nurtured a stronger, greener, and more connected community.”

Throughout the past two years, the park has served as more than a recreational facility; it has been a catalyst for neighbourly connection and pride.

PA Jalan Hang Tuah Residents Association chairman Mohd Ismail Abdullah expressed his gratitude: “We have seen a real transformation, not just of the space but of the people. There’s more togetherness now. The park is where our grandchildren play, where families gather, and where neighbours become friends. We are truly thankful.”

Long-time residents echoed the sentiment: “I’ve lived here for over 30 years, and for the longest time, the park was underused. Now, it’s the centre of our daily life. It brings me peace to see children play and seniors relax under the shade,” said Puan Telaga, 54.

“We are grateful to have a place that feels safe and cared for. It’s good to know that we are not forgotten. They included us in the change,” added Puan Amira, 34, who has lived at PA Jalan Hang Tuah since 1991.

The upgraded facilities include a multipurpose court with durable surfacing, an enhanced community garden, new seating areas and outdoor fitness equipment. These have helped promote healthier lifestyles and foster inter-generational activities within the precinct.

PMVSB’s Public Realm Improvement Programme shows how thoughtful urban intervention can uplift communities. As Merdeka 118 shapes the skyline, it also builds a legacy of shared progress, one neighbourhood at a time.