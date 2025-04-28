Paragon Globe launches flagship sales gallery, marking new milestone in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Bursa Malaysia Main Market-listed property developer Paragon Globe Bhd opened its flagship PGB Experience Gallery property showcase today.

Strategically located in Johor Bahru city centre, the gallery marks a significant milestone in Paragon Globe’s growth journey and underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable and innovative property developments.

Situated along Taman Century Jalan Seladang, opposite the Grand Paragon Hotel Johor Bahru, the two-storey PGB Experience Gallery occupies 0.55 acres of prime freehold land.

Completed within six months at an investment of RM10 million, this contemporary gallery is thoughtfully designed as a versatile and flexible space, ideal for showcasing the diverse range of Paragon Globe’s upcoming residential and commercial projects.

Paragon Globe executive chairman Datuk Seri Edwin Tan Pei Seng said this Experience Gallery is not just a sales office but a symbol of the company’s ongoing dedication to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric development.

“We created this gallery to give our visitors an immersive experience of our upcoming and future projects and reflect our vision for sustainable urban living in Johor Bahru,“ he said in a statement.

The ceremony was officiated by Johor state committee for youth, sports, entrepreneur development and cooperatives chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah and Johor Bahru Mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad. Also attending the events were Johor state economic and investment adviser Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Consul-General of Singapore in Johor Bahru Ng Kuan Khai. They were accompanied by key representatives from PGB, including group executive director Datuk Seri Godwin Tan Pei Poh and independent non-executive director Datuk Ismail Karim and Datuk Jeffrey Lai Jiun Jye.

The gallery features six fully furnished show units representing two major upcoming high-rise residential projects – Calia Residences and The Iconic.

Calia Residences marks the first phase of PGB’s flagship residential development in the vibrant district of Danga Bay, Johor Bahru. The high-rise development will comprise 1,274 serviced apartment units across two towers, with Tower A’s 637 units slated for launch in June 2025 and expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2029.

Complementing this is The Iconic, an upcoming high-rise residential project strategically in Johor Bahru city centre, just minutes from the Johor Bahru Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex.

Designed to redefine modern urban living, The Iconic will feature 1,510 serviced apartment units spread across two elegant towers.

“These developments reflect Paragon Globe’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible urban growth,” said Tan.

“Both Calia Residences and The Iconic have been thoughtfully designed with the goal of achieving GreenRE Gold certification, reinforcing our dedication to energy efficiency, water conservation, and environmental protection.

“By aligning with Johor Bahru City Council’s sustainable initiative, Pelan Tindakan Pembangunan Mampan Bandaraya Johor Bahru 2035, we proudly contribute to the city’s transformation towards a greener, smarter, and more resilient urban centre,” said Tan.

Looking ahead, Paragon Globe is optimistic about Johor’s economic and infrastructure developments, such as the Rapid Transit System and the Johor-Singapore Economic Zone. These initiatives are expected to stimulate further demand for high-quality residential and commercial spaces.