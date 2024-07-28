Penang Port acquires Kalmar container handlers to enhance services

PETALING JAYA: Penang Port Sdn Bhd has invested in a new fleet of Kalmar container handlers, marking a major step forward in optimising its operations and improving service delivery.

The new fleet comprises four empty container handlers and one Reach Stacker. Known for their reliability and extensive experience in mobile machinery, Kalmar container handlers are set to revolutionise Penang Port’s operations.

The empty container handlers will be deployed to handle empty containers, marking the first time Penang Port will fully insource this operation using its own manpower and equipment. This strategic move aims to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The Reach Stacker, equipped with a container weighing system, will be utilised for the first time in Penang Port’s container weighing operations. This new service is expected to generate additional revenue for the company while improving overall operational efficiency.

The new Kalmar container handlers represent the latest in port equipment technology, designed to enhance efficiency, reduce cost & streamline the operations. This investment aligns with Penang Port’s commitment to operational excellence and providing exceptional service to its customers.

“We are excited to introduce these new Kalmar container handlers to our fleet,” said Penang Port CEO Datuk Sasedharan Vasudevan. “This investment underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry and delivering efficient, reliable port services.”

The acquisition of the Kalmar container handlers is expected to streamline internal processes and significantly improve efficiency and enhance the port operations competitiveness.

A handover ceremony for the equipment was held at the North Butterworth Container Terminal on Friday, attended by Mach 1 Group CEO Pan Chee Seng and Kalmar AMEA Region vice-president Teo Yew Boon. Mach 1 Group is a supplier of container terminal solutions equipment, among others.