Penang remains top exporting state in June, Selangor leading importer

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s total trade for June 2025 amounted to RM234.9 billion with exports and imports recording RM121.7 billion and RM113.1 billion, respectively, the Department of Statistics Malaysia reported today.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said exports in June decreased RM4.4 billion (-3.5%) compared to the same month of the previous year. The decrease was attributed to lower exports in most states such as Johor (down RM3.3 billion), Sarawak (RM1.8 billion), Kedah (RM1.6 billion), Selangor (RM1.2 billion), Terengganu (RM743 million), FT Kuala Lumpur (RM491.4 million), Pahang (RM312.9 million), FT. Labuan (RM277.3 million), Perak (RM209 million) and Negeri Sembilan (RM54.7 million).

However, exports increased in Penang (up RM4.9 billion, Sabah (RM414.3 million), Malacca (RM372 million), Kelantan (RM69.5 million) and Perlis (RM2.9 million).

Penang remained as the top exporter with a contribution of 39.5%, followed by Johor 18.6%, Selangor 16.9%, Sarawak 5.3% and FT Kuala Lumpur 4%).

Looking at import performance by state, Mohd Uzir said imports in June 2025 increased RM1.4 billion (1.2%) compared to the same month in 2024. The increase was attributed to higher imports in Penang (up RM3.4 billion), Johor

(RM1.5 billion), FT Kuala Lumpur (RM890.4 million), Sabah (RM254.5 million), Perak (RM108 million), FT. Labuan (+RM27.8 million) and Kelantan (+RM11.8 million).

However, imports decreased in Negeri Sembilan (down RM1.3 billion, Kedah (RM980 million), Malacca (RM954.9 million), Selangor (RM903.4 million),Terengganu (RM246.7 million), Sarawak (RM16.9 million), Pahang (RM753.3 million), Perlis (RM87.2 million).

Selangor dominated Malaysia’s imports with a share of 24.4%, followed by Johor 24.3%, Penang 23.7%, FT. Kuala Lumpur 8.3% and Kedah 5.4%.

Meanwhile the Statistics Department said in a separate statement that Malaysia’s export unit value index in June 2025 registered an increase of 2.1% to 151.2 points from 148.0 points in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the import unit value index fell 0.4% from 124.8 points to 124.4 points.

Malaysia’s terms of trade rose by 2.5% month-on-month to 121.5 points in June.

Mohd Uzir said the export unit value index’s 2.1% increase in June was primarily driven by rises in the indices of miscellaneous manufactured articles (+0.8%), food (+0.3%) and machinery & transport equipment (+0.2%). However, the export volume index dropped by 5.9% in line with the decrease in the indices for manufactured goods (-19.3%), chemicals (-10.3%) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (-5.4%).

The seasonally adjusted export volume index dropped by 12% from 166.1 points to 146.1 points.

In an annual comparison, the export unit value index and the volume index went down by 0.005% and 3.5% respectively.

The import unit value index’s 0.4% drop in June was contributed by declines in the indices for mineral fuels (-1.1%), chemicals (-0.5%) and machinery & transport equipment (-0.2%). The import volume index dropped by 9.8% in June compared to the previous month, contributed by decreases in the indices for machinery & transport equipment (-16.4%), food (-13.1%) and manufactured goods (-8.8%).

The seasonally adjusted import volume index decreased by 10.8% from 232.8 points to 207.8 points. A year-on-year comparison showed that the unit value index edged down by 4.7% while the volume index edged up by 11.8%.

Malaysia’s terms of trade soared 2.5% month-on-month to 121.5 points in June, driven by increases in the index of miscellaneous manufactured articles (+0.8%), machinery & transport equipment (+0.4%) and food (+0.3%). In addition, Malaysia’s terms of trade rose 4.5% year-on-year from 116.3 points in June of the previous year.