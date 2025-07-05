PMCK signs underwriting agreement with Malacca Securities for IPO, listing on ACE Market

PETALING JAYA: PMCK Bhd, a private healthcare service provider based in Alor Setar, Kedah, entered into an underwriting agreement with Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd today for the company’s initial public offering (IPO) and upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities .

PMCK, which is well-positioned for continued healthcare innovation and expansion, is developing a 12-storey private medical centre in Kulim, Kedah (PMC Kulim), a facility that will complement its existing operations and cater to the increasing demand for private healthcare services in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

The IPO comprises an issuance of 272.60 million new shares and an offer for sale of 32.72 million existing shares, which will be made available through a private placement to selected investors. Of the new shares, 54.53 million will be made available to the Malaysian public through balloting, 43.62 million to eligible directors, employees, as well as persons who have contributed to the success of PMCK, 136.33 million reserved for private placement to selected Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and 38.12 million by way of private placement to selected investors.

Malacca Securities will underwrite a total of 98.15 million shares, which includes 54.53 million shares made available to the Malaysian public and 43.62 million shares allocated to eligible persons.

PMCK plans to utilise the proceeds from its IPO for strategic purposes, including the repayment of bank borrowings, particularly those incurred for the construction of PMC Kulim.

PMCK managing director Datuk Lee Gaik Cheng said their upcoming medical centre in Kulim marks a major milestone in their growth journey – designed to expand access to care across Kedah, Perlis and Penang.

“This underwriting marks a significant step forward in our journey, and we look forward to building a healthier, smarter, and more connected future in Malaysian healthcare. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Malacca Securities for their unwavering support throughout this listing process.”

Malacca Securities is the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO. PMCK is expected to be listed in the third quarter of the year.