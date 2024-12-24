KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly owned unit trust management company, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), has announced a total income distribution of 5.75 sen per unit for Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2024 (FY2024).

The distribution comprises 5.50 sen per unit in income and a 0.25 sen per unit bonus.

PNB said the total payout of RM10.1 billion will benefit 11.1 million ASB unitholders.

As one of Malaysia’s largest fund management companies, PNB highlighted that the 5.75 sen per unit dividend marks a notable increase from the 5.25 sen per unit paid in 2023. This brings the total dividends distributed to ASB unitholders since its inception to RM196.5 billion.

“ASB delivers a competitive spread against its benchmark, the Maybank 12-Month Fixed Deposit rate, which averaged 2.64 per cent during the year,” said the government-linked investment firm.

Meanwhile, PNB president and group chief executive, Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said the 5.75 sen per unit distribution is the highest payout since 2020.

“Last year, we paid RM9.3 billion. Cumulatively, ASB has distributed RM196.5 billion since its inception,” he told an editors’ briefing at Merdeka 118 on Monday.

Abdul Rahman attributed the higher payout to stronger performance in the Malaysian equity market, which enabled ASNB to deliver improved returns.

“Over the past five years, dividends have been challenging, except for this year, as they reflect the performance of the Malaysian stock market. If the market continues to perform well, we hope to sustain this dividend distribution profile,” he said.

He added that PNB is targeting ambitious growth, aiming to increase its assets under management (AUM) from RM347 billion in 2024 to RM400 billion by 2027.

This year, PNB recorded a 3.2 per cent rise in the total number of accounts to 16.2 million, with ASNB adding over 400,000 new unique holders.

To drive recurring investments, Abdul Rahman said PNB plans to encourage Malaysians to adopt stronger saving habits.

“For instance, we’re going to promote the idea that even if you save RM150 a month, and let it grow for 10 years with compounding at a conservative five per cent simulation—lower than the 5.5 or 5.75 per cent offered by ASB—you could amass close to RM23,000,” he added.

However, he highlighted concerning statistics: 51 per cent of Malaysians have not started investing, while 40 per cent of adults have not begun financial planning for retirement.

“These are critical challenges we must address. Even those who are saving are not saving enough,” he said.

Group chairman, Tan Sri Raja Arshad Raja Tun Uda, noted that for over 45 years, PNB has been entrusted with safeguarding the rakyat’s savings.

“We are acutely aware of the broader challenge of insufficient savings and the need to cultivate stronger saving habits among Malaysians,” he said.

He added that PNB will continue to amplify its financial literacy efforts to improve the financial wellbeing of Malaysians across generations.