Port Dickson has potential, ecosystem to become regional yachting hub: Platinum Charters director

KUALA LUMPUR: Port Dickson, a well-known beach spot in Negeri Sembilan, has the ecosystem and potential to rival Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand as a regional yachting destination.

Furthermore, given its strategic location near Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), this popular beach destination presents an ideal setting for developing a full-service marina built to international standards.

Such a facility would be well-positioned to attract megayachts and superyachts from around the world, enhancing Port Dickson’s appeal as a premier maritime hub.

Platinum Charters Sdn Bhd director Patrick Theseira said Port Dickson is also the right destination to host international yachting and boating events.

“If we create a well-rounded ecosystem, Port Dickson could thrive as a hub for marine activities. If you look at places like Phuket, for example, each marina accommodates between 100 and 150 yachts or boats, many of which are parked long-term and full.

“That is the kind of vision I have for Port Dickson. I want to establish it as a reliable stopover point for yachters and sailing enthusiasts – a place where owners can leave their boats securely for years, knowing they are well taken care of.

“The convenience is unmatched. Yacht owners can store their boats in Port Dickson and fly out via KLIA, and when they return, it is just a short 45-minute drive back to their boats. From there, they are immediately on the water, free to chart their course north or south, whether to Indonesia, Thailand or the Andaman Sea.

“It is a strategic location that opens up countless sailing routes, and with the right ecosystem in place, Port Dickson can position itself as a premier destination for the international yachting community,“ he told SunBiz.

Patrick said Port Dickson is strategically positioned at the heart of regional maritime routes, offering both convenience and exceptional value.

Unlike established hubs such as Phuket, where marina rates can reach as much as US$2 per foot per day – meaning a 100-foot yacht would incur a daily cost of US$200 (RM900) – Port Dickson provides a far more affordable alternative.

Patrick said, “Here in Malaysia, rates are around RM3 per foot, translating to just RM300 per day for a vessel of similar size. This significant cost advantage presents a clear opportunity for Port Dickson to emerge as a competitive player in the marine industry.

“While Phuket has successfully capitalised on its high rates and robust infrastructure, generating substantial revenue from yacht parking and marine services, Port Dickson remains relatively untapped. With its central location and lower operating costs, there is tremendous potential to attract long-term boat storage, yachters, and marine-related businesses seeking more cost-effective solutions.

“By developing a world-class marina ecosystem that meets international standards, Port Dickson could transform into a thriving maritime hub. This would stimulate local economic growth and position the area as a serious contender in the regional marine tourism and logistics sectors.”

Patrick said the issue with the existing domestic marina is that it was built solely as a marina without focusing on crucial support systems, particularly engineering and hardstand berthing.

“What we lack is proper MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) facilities – a concept common in aviation but equally vital for boats. We are trying to develop this in Port Dickson, but building a specialised engineering team is extremely costly.

“Port Dickson has its advantages: proximity to KLIA means parts are easily imported, and logistics are more affordable. However, Phuket boasts a well-developed yacht repair ecosystem, complete with lifting cranes, chandlery services and modern shipyards.

“Port Dickson lacks the infrastructure and knowledge. Locally, these specialists and tradesmen are in short supply and typically require importation from Thailand or Singapore. If the operation is in places like Lumut, it adds further complexity and cost. Ultimately, Port Dickson remains the best location if we can establish a proper ecosystem to support the marine industry,“ he said.

Patrick highlighted the two types of marina berthing – water berthing and land berthing, which is known as the hardstand.

The hardstand is crucial for long-term storage, as keeping boats in water accelerates wear and tear due to constant exposure to saltwater.

Currently, hardstand facilities are only available at Rebak Marina in Langkawi and in Pangkor.

Patrick noted that certain policymakers, particularly at state level, are not aware of the true economic potential of developing Port Dickson into a premier marine hub.

He said the marine industry offers a substantial and sustainable revenue stream for Malaysia, yet it remains underappreciated.

“When yachts and boats are brought into Port Dickson and the area evolves into a recognised maritime hub, it naturally attracts an increasing number of foreign visitors and investors. This influx would not only boost tourism but also stimulate rapid and widespread economic growth in the region.”

Patrick emphasised that the ripple effects of such development extend far beyond just the marine sector.

The real estate market, for instance, would experience increased demand as the area becomes more attractive for both residential and commercial investments. Similarly, he said, the engineering and marine services industries would see growth, with greater demand for maintenance, repair, and related technical expertise.

“Most importantly, this growth would create meaningful employment opportunities for the local community, fostering skills development and contributing to long-term socio-economic stability. In short, building Port Dickson into a thriving marine destination has the potential to transform the region into a dynamic economic engine for Malaysia,“ Patrick said.

One of the major challenges facing the development of Port Dickson as a maritime hub is the lack of support from the government, Patrick said, adding that this remains a critical obstacle.

“There is hope, however, that the government will eventually recognise the marine sector as a viable and valuable industry – one that can contribute significantly to the national economy.

“Unfortunately, at present, the government’s attention appears to be largely confined to established destinations, with Langkawi perceived as the go-to location for cruising, while Malacca is favoured for its historical significance. These areas have been clearly earmarked in their tourism and development strategies, leaving little room for other promising locations like Port Dickson to emerge and thrive.

“This limited focus has inadvertently stifled growth opportunities elsewhere. If tourism planners and government bodies were to broaden their perspective and recognise Port Dickson’s potential as a rising marine destination, it could unlock numerous possibilities.

“With the right support and strategic investment, Port Dickson could be transformed into a vibrant hub for marine activities, bringing with it a wave of economic benefits, job creation, and enhanced regional tourism appeal,“ Patrick said.

Platinum Charters manages boats for owners and is now targeting younger high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) aged 40 and below, though many in this group are still unfamiliar with the industry.

Patrick noted that some local HNWIs dislike the sun and prefer to keep their yachts in Europe, where returns are better in euros or US dollars.

“Even Malaysian owners often base their yachts overseas. Locally, boat owners want regular access – at least monthly.

“Local HNWIs tend to spend on luxury cars and nightlife, easily spending RM40,000–50,000 a night in clubs. Platinum is working to shift this mindset, showing that yachts offer similar entertainment, like private karaoke, but with privacy and the experience of sailing,“ Patrick said.

Entry-level yachts cost around US$500,000 (about RM2 million). Boats below this threshold are cruisers, suitable for about 12 people.

True yachts start at 60 feet, while superyachts, 100 feet and above, require significant upkeep — management alone can cost RM200,000–RM300,000 monthly, covering berthing, crew and maintenance.

Patrick said only a few can afford this level, and it remains disposable income, not investment. Platinum helps owners offset some costs, but earnings typically just cover maintenance, not full returns.

“Port Dickson’s advantage lies not just in location but also in potential capacity. Most marinas typically cater to around 50 to 80 berthings a month, which is adequate for current industry needs. In fact, many marinas are underutilised, with the exceptions of Langkawi and Penang. Penang, in particular, relies solely on Straits Quay Marina to support its boating community.

“With the right infrastructure and ecosystem, Port Dickson can become a prime destination for the marine industry, supporting growth and providing much-needed capacity in the region,“ he said.