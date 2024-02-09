Powerwell Holdings secures RM9.78m order for RTS Link project

KUALA LUMPUR: Powerwell Holdings Bhd (PHB), a leading innovator in electrical solutions, has secured two purchase orders totalling RM9.78 million for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Package 2A project.

These orders, awarded by Raiden M&E Sdn Bhd, are for the RTS Link Bukit Chagar station, including the immigration, customs, and quarantine complex (ICQC) in Johor Bahru and Woodlands in Singapore.

The orders are extension orders related to Package 4 (station and operations control centre) and Package 6 (depot and power supply) of the project, encompassing critical installations at the Wadi Hana Depot and the RTS Link Bukit Chagar station.

PHB executive director for sales and marketing Soh Wei Wei said the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link project represents a critical step forward in enhancing connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore.

“This contract is a testament to PHB’s reputation for delivering high-quality electrical solutions for complex infrastructure projects.

“We are committed to ensuring the successful execution of this project and contributing to the seamless operation of the RTS Link,“ he said.

The RTS Link, a significant infrastructure initiative designed to improve cross-border connectivity between Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and Singapore, is progressing steadily.

Construction has reached over 65% completion on both sides to date.

Once completed, the RTS Link will significantly ease congestion at the Causeway, providing a seamless travel experience for thousands of commuters daily.

PHB’s involvement in the RTS Link project underscores its commitment to supporting key infrastructure developments that enhance regional connectivity and economic growth.

The RTS Link, set to commence operations by the end of 2026, will play a crucial role in improving the flow of people and goods between Malaysia and Singapore, making it one of Southeast Asia’s most anticipated cross-border infrastructure projects.

PHB’s strategic focus on high-value infrastructure projects such as the RTS Link reflects its broader commitment to supporting Malaysia’s economic development.

With a successful project delivery track record in sectors including data centres, renewable energy, and transportation, PHB continues solidifying its position as a leading electrical solutions provider in Malaysia and the region.

“The RTS Link is more than a transportation project. It symbolises the robust and enduring relationship between Malaysia and Singapore.

“At PHB, we are not just powering infrastructure. We are strengthening connections that bring communities closer together.

“This milestone is significant for us, and we are excited to contribute to something that will make a lasting impact on both nations,“ Soh added.