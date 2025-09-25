Powerwell powers ahead with multi-sector growth, RM117m order book

PETALING JAYA: Powerwell Holdings Bhd, a homegrown specialist in low and medium voltage electrical distribution equipment, is riding strong tailwinds from the data centre, infrastructure and renewable energy sectors as it enters the new financial year (FY26).

The group, which held its 20th annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday, reported a healthy order book of RM117 million as of end-June 2025, providing clear earnings visibility.

“We are upbeat on our prospects as we enter FY26, underpinned by our five-pillar growth strategies and strong order book,” said managing director Catherine Wong Yoke Yen. “Backed by our track record and leadership in the power distribution industry, Powerwell is well placed to capture opportunities across multiple sectors.”

The company completed a 20% expansion of its assembly lines at its Shah Alam facility in August 2025 to meet growing demand.

Meanwhile, its investment in fire-suppression system subsidiaries has started contributing positively in the first quarter of FY26, with more synergistic mergers and acquisitions being explored.

Wong noted that the recent rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve is expected to create a more favourable global business environment, further supporting the group’s expansion drive.

For FY25, Powerwell declared a dividend of 1.0 sen per share, amounting to RM5.8 million, representing a 31% payout ratio based on its RM18.8 million net profit.