PRactitioners welcomes Datin Anita as new founding mentor along with distinguished group of founding mentors, advisors

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Relations Practitioners Society of Malaysia (PRactitioners) has appointed Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz as its newest founding mentor, alongside its new founding patron and a group of founding mentors and advisors.

With over three and a half decades of experience in strategic communications, Anita has become a leading figure in the industry.

Her expertise in brand management, communications, marketing, and stakeholder relations makes her a key asset to any organisation she serves.

She holds board positions at Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia and Sepang International Circuit, where her strategic insights drive continued success.

Anita is globally recognised for her ability to craft comprehensive international communication strategies.

Her recent role as advisor to Petronas group strategic relations and communications highlighted her capability in shaping high-level communications and stakeholder engagement for one of Malaysia’s largest corporations.

Anita has made a lasting impact on Malaysia’s PR landscape, influencing through her innovative approaches and deep industry knowledge, solidifying her position as a key player in both local and global communications.

“Anita’s wealth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in guiding and inspiring the next generation of PR professionals,“ PRactitioners founder and chairman Datuk P Kamalanathan said.

“Her expertise in navigating complex communication challenges at the highest levels will elevate our organisation and its members,“ he said.

PRactitioners also announced the appointment of its founding patron, alongside a distinguished group of founding mentors and advisors.

These individuals bring experience and leadership to guide the organisation’s mission to enhance public relations and communications.

The founding patron is Tengku Panglima Besar Pahang, Tengku Tan Sri Azlan ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Abu Bakar, whose presence lends prestige and authority to the organisation.

The founding mentors and advisors include Soroptimist International international president Puan Sri Siew Yong Gnanalingam, National Press Club of Malaysia president Datuk Ahirudin Attan (Rocky Bru), Weekly Echo editor-in-chief and Malaysian Press Institute president Datuk Yong Soo Heong, Consumers International and FOMCA president Datuk Dr Marimuthu Nadason, Brickfields Asia College founder and managing director Raja Singham, Commercial Radio Malaysia former president Datuk Borhanuddin Osman, Business Ethics Institute of Malaysia honorary secretary K Haridas, Malaysia Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) president Prof Mohd Said Bani CM Din.

This distinguished panel of advisors will help guide PRactitioners in its efforts to advance the public relations profession and uphold the highest standards of practice in Malaysia and beyond.

Additionally, Tunku Munawirah Putra, granddaughter of Malaysia’s first prime minister, has been appointed as the advisor to young PRactitioners.

“We are incredibly honoured to have assembled such a distinguished group of individuals as our patron, mentors, and advisors,“ Kamalanathan added.

“Their collective wisdom and influence will be invaluable in guiding PRactitioners towards excellence in the field of public relations.

“With their stewardship, we are poised to elevate the PR profession in Malaysia and nurture the next generation of communicators,“ he said.

PRactitioners look forward to leveraging the expertise of these individuals to foster growth, innovation, and ethical practices in Malaysia’s public relations landscape.