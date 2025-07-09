Pro-Net partners Amtel for cleaner EV battery disposal

SUBANG JAYA: Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net), the new energy subsidiary of national automaker Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton), signed a MoU with Amtel Cellular Sdn Bhd, a unit of Amtel Holdings Bhd for the proper transportation, disassembly, and disposal of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

This collaboration will see Pro-Net tap into Amtel’s expertise in maximising the lifespan of EV batteries for a more sustainable, circular economy.

This will ensure that the battery’s valuable materials can be recovered and repurposed for secondary applications, such as to manufacture new batteries or as energy storage solutions, thus minimising waste.

Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang said the company is fully committed to sustainability and helping the nation transition to green mobility.

“We also want to ensure that in doing so, the process remains green as well. While there isn’t an official government mandate yet, we are taking early steps to safeguard the proper disposal of EV batteries, ensuring that the recycling process remains economically viable while being environmentally friendly,” he said in a statement.

Based on projections by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), it is estimated that by 2050, 870,000 EV batteries will require recycling in Malaysia, which calls for the necessary frameworks to guide the proper collection, processing, and disposal of EV battery waste. This is critical for the long-term sustainability of EVs amidst their rapid adoption.

The EV battery disposal will be conducted in accordance with government-mandated regulations under the Department of Environment’s Electronic Scheduled Waste Information System (eSWIS).

Amtel invests heavily in research and development including exploring new uses for EV battery cells.

A key focus is repurposing these cells for secondary applications such as energy storage solutions to support a sustainable and circular energy ecosystem.

Amtel Cellular CEO Lim Hun Teik said this partnership underscores the mutual commitment to not only advancing electric mobility, but also building the essential ecosystem around it – including high-quality after-sales support, safe battery management, and responsible end-of-life handling.

“We are fully aligned with Pro-Net’s mission to deliver innovation on wheels, and we are excited to play a vital part in ensuring peace of mind for EV owners throughout their vehicle lifecycle,“ he said.

The Proton e.MAS 7 utilises a high-tech short-blade LFP battery that is designed to help prevent battery-related issues and ensure the safety of the vehicle and its occupants. It is one of the biggest selling points that has made the Proton e.MAS 7 the best-selling EV in Malaysia for 2025 to date.