Pro-Net unveils DC charging hub at Proton Tanjung Malim

TANJUNG MALIM: Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (Pro-Net), a subsidiary of Proton, yesterday launched its first DC charging hub at Proton Tanjung Malim.

Located at the administration building, the hub is equipped with two DC chargers and four charging bays, delivering a combined station output power 120kW and allowing four EVs to charge at once.

Unlike previous facilities operated through third-party providers, this is Proton’s first standalone charging infrastructure, managed by Pro-Net.

The charging hub is open to all EV owners, regardless of brand, following the approval of the ST EVCS Licence.

“This charging hub is a significant step forward for us, not just as a facility but as part of our commitment to build a stronger EV ecosystem for Malaysia. By keeping the service affordable and simple to use, we hope to make EV adoption more appealing for everyone. Tanjung Malim is where Pro-Net’s story began, so it is fitting for us to also start this new chapter here,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

In line with its mission to make EV ownership more practical and affordable, Proton has set the charging rate at RM0.80 per kWh, one of the lowest in the country.