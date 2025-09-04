Proton wraps up strong first quarter with rebound in March sales

PETALING JAYA: National carmaker Proton closed the first quarter of 2025 with a significant sales rebound in March that saw 13,918 units sold, an increase of 23.9% over February and 9.6% ahead of the same month in 2024.

As a result, market share for group sales (domestic, export, smart, Proton e.MAS) is forecast to be 19.4% from an estimated total industry volume (TIV) of 71,596 units.

The strong results have lifted Proton’s first-quarter sales to 35,068 units, which is equivalent to a market share of 18.9% based on a TIV of 184,652 units. The achievement was led by strong sales performance across the entire model lineup, growth in export sales as well as contributions from the company’s new energy offerings, particularly the Proton e.MAS 7, which has performed well in its first three months and is the best-selling electric vehicle in Malaysia.

Sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings saw strong segment leadership for key models

Sales for all Proton ICE models increased across the board with two models continuing to lead segment sales in March. The Proton S70 has kept its hold as the C-segment sedan leader with 2,125 units sold, an increase of 77.5% over February, and bringing its cumulative year-to-date (YTD) sales to 4,465 units.

Meanwhile it’s larger sibling, the Proton X90, remained the dominant model for D-segment SUVs. Sales went up by 73.6% in March to 302 units to raise its YTD sales volume to 679 units. The best-selling Proton SUV however remained the Proton X50. With 1,858 units sold in March its YTD sales for the first quarter of 2025 were 5,117 units.

As for the Proton X70, the C-segment SUV has undergone a sales renaissance and showed strong growth with 835 units sold in March, an increase of 11.9% compared to February. For first-quarter 2025, sales are also up by 52% with 2,158 units sold.

The iconic Proton Saga also had its best sales month in March. Volume was up by 22.5% with 6,154 units sold and the model also broke through the 6,000-unit barrier for the first time this year. The two remaining Proton ICE models, the Proton Persona and Proton Iriz also had their best sales months in March with 1,482 units and 337 units sold, respectively.

Moving over to EV sales, the Proton e.MAS 7 continues to lead all other EV models. A further 797 units (domestic plus export) were sold in March to bring the cumulative first-quarter YTD total for the company’s first battery electric vehicle to 1,853 units for the first three months of 2025.

“Proton’s month-on-month sales grew by 23.9% in March, outpacing TIV growth of 12% while sales volume has also gone up by 9.6% over the same month in 2024. We attribute the results to our aggressive sales promotions that fantastic value to all Proton buyers, and the class-leading level of service delivered from an unmatched nationwide network of 3S/4S dealerships,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

“Looking ahead towards Q2 in 2025, we predict a continued number of new models being launched that will deliver a bevy of attractive deals, but Proton remains confident our dealership network and commitment to Malaysian car buyers will deliver the best long term ownership experience to our customers,” he said.

Exports surged with expanded CKD operations and new market entries Proton’s export operations continued to expand in Q1 2025, as export volume increased by 211% in March with 417 units sold compared to February. As a result, total export sales are now 11.4% ahead of first-quarter 2024 with the Proton Saga leading the charge with 410 units shipped to overseas markets this year. Proton’s new energy vehicle offerings have also helped grow export volume with shipments to Nepal and Trinidad & Tobago contributing significantly to export sales.