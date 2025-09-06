PT Resources enhances capabilities with coconut processing facility in Fujian, China

PETALING JAYA: PT Resources Holdings Bhd (PTRB), which is involved in the processing and trading of frozen seafood products as well as trading of meat and non-meat products, has established a coconut processing facility under its wholly owned subsidiary, Fujian HJS International Holdings Co Ltd.

The facility is located in the China-Indonesia Food Industrial Park in Fuqing City, Fujian Province, China.

PTRB is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to set up a coconut processing operation within the park and in China.

With this development, the group is broadening their food processing capabilities to include coconut-based products. The new facility is equipped to produce a wide range of value-added products such as frozen coconut water, frozen coconut milk, desiccated coconut, and other derivatives, capturing the complete potential of the coconut fruit.

The group is investing about RMB29 million (RM17 million) for the facility. This investment is financed entirely with internally generated funds. Trial production is under way, and commercial operations are expected to commence by the middle of this month.

In the initial phase, the group will focus on supplying frozen and dried coconut products to business-to-business (B2B) customers such as food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers within Fujian Province and nearby regions. Fujian is strategically positioned as one of China’s key import and processing hubs for mature coconuts, serving a wide network of F&B manufacturers within a 700km radius of the group’s facility. This further enhances the group’s logistical reach.

According to Grand View Research, China accounted for 10.2% of the global coconut product market in 2022, generating a revenue of US$2.1 billion. The China market is projected to grow to US$3.6 billion by 2030 and China is expected to remain a key player in the Asia-Pacific region.

PTRB managing director Heng Chang Hooi said: “We are optimistic about the growing demand for coconut-based products in China, supported by its large population of 1.4 billion, rising interest for plant-based diets, and increasing demand for dairy alternatives. The popularity of coconut milk in coffee chains and specialty beverage outlets reflects this trend. There is also a surge in demand for coconut water and coconut milk, attributed to greater health awareness and preference for natural, low-sugar beverages.”

Additionally, he said, coconut-based dairy alternatives such as coconut yogurt are gaining popularity, with brands like Yeyo on Tmall and in retail outlets such as City Super, BHG, and ALDI. Beyond the F&B segment, coconut by-products such as coconut shells have industrial use, including in the production of activated carbon for airpurifiers.

Heng said, “PTRB is actively exploring B2B collaborations with Chinese distributors and manufacturers, including opportunities for private-label production and OEM services as part of our localisation strategy. We also aim to leverage on Fujian’s export infrastructure to access Asean markets, and will participate in trade exhibitions such

as the China Food and Drinks Fair.”

On the supply side, PTRB is in the process of securing consistent supplies of mature coconuts from Indonesia, one of the world’s leading coconut producers. These arrangements will ensure a steady supply of coconuts to meet the anticipated demand, Heng said.