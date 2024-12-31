Putrajaya Marriott Hotel taps advanced technologies, promotes sustainability for MICE events

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition (MICE) industry is undergoing significant transformation, driven by technological advancements, shifting corporate priorities and evolving attendee expectations.

The industry and venue providers are adopting new technologies to cater more advanced hybrid events, combining in-person and virtual participation, which are becoming the norm as organisations prioritise inclusivity and global reach.

Putrajaya Marriott Hotel general manager Nikie Mok said the hotel foresees several key trends shaping the future of the MICE industry in Malaysia over the next five years.

Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, she said, is equipped with advanced hybrid technology to support this trend. The hotel plans to use artificial intelligence-powered tools and real-time data analytics for its future MICE events.

In addition to hybrid technologies, the hotel, which offers amenities such as meeting rooms, ballrooms, exhibition spaces, and technology for hosting events, is focused on sustainability, which is a key focus.

“Our Connect Responsibly programme offers meeting impact reports, carbon offset options, and eco-friendly initiatives like plant-based dining and solar-powered lighting. In addition, wellness-centric events are on the rise, and we cater to this with yoga, sound baths, and mindfulness workshops to enhance attendee productivity.

“Personalisation is also in demand, and we deliver customised MICE packages, curated dining and multilingual support, including halal-certified offerings.

“Finally, integrated ecosystems are crucial, and we provide functional spaces and leisure opportunities in one seamless destination,“ Mok told SunBiz.

As part of IOI Resort City, she said, Putrajaya Marriott Hotel benefits from an integrated ecosystem that includes Marriott Putrajaya International Convention Centre, IOI City Mall, Palm Garden Golf Club and scenic outdoor spaces. This ecosystem offers a seamless blend of business and leisure.

“By embracing innovations and continuously adapting to industry trends, Putrajaya Marriott Hotel is well-positioned to lead the MICE industry into the future, providing modern solutions that anticipate and exceed the expectations of organisers and attendees.

“And, by leveraging leisure activities and integrating them into corporate event programmes, Putrajaya Marriott Hotel enhances the overall attendee experience, making events more memorable and retreats more impactful. This approach increases the value of corporate gatherings and ensures that attendees leave with a deeper connection to the destination,“ Mok said.

She pointed out that new transport links, including the Singapore-IOI Resort City Express Line and the IOI Airport Shuttle, will play a pivotal role in realising Putrajaya Marriott Hotel’s long-term vision of becoming a premier MICE and leisure destination in Southeast Asia.

“These connections reflect our commitment to enhancing accessibility, fostering regional integration, and elevating the overall experience for international and regional guests,“ Mok said.

By combining its strategic location, robust infrastructure and tailored services, Putrajaya Marriott Hotel positions itself as a key enabler of Asean’s unified economic agenda. “The hotel serves as a dynamic platform for cross-border corporate collaborations, regional dialogue, and impactful summits that drive integration and prosperity across Southeast Asia,“ Mok said.