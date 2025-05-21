KUALA LUMPUR: Raffcomm Technologies Sdn Bhd (Rafftech) aims to achieve RM60 million in revenue from the Companies Commission of Malaysia’s (SSM) e-Info services by the end of this year.

Raffcomm is the official service provider of the portal. The platform, authorised by SSM, offers online access to a wide range of corporate information and services, including company profiles, business profiles, financial comparisons, and various certificates.

Rafftech chief business officer Rozaina Shafie said the company has recorded steady growth since launching the online portal in 2006.

“In 2008, our revenue was just over RM200,000. Last year, it reached RM36 million. Over the past 19 years, we have made significant progress. Our current targets, agreed upon with SSM, reflect our continued focus on growth,” she said during a press conference held today in conjunction with the launch of the SSM e-Info rewards programme and mobile app 3.0.

Rozaina said users can also search for company information free of charge using the app’s search engine, but detailed reports require payment, explaining that this pricing structure aligns with Rafftech’s service model and has been approved by SSM.

Rafftech executive chairman Datuk Md Afendi Hamdan said SSM e-Info has been a trusted gateway for businesses and the public to search, access, and purchase corporate information of companies incorporated and registered in Malaysia. “These initiatives represent a strategic step forward in enhancing digital service delivery for the Malaysian public and business community,” he said at the event.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Rafftech described the SSM e-Info mobile app as a vital tool for accessing comprehensive corporate information officially registered with SSM.

“The application is meticulously designed to meet the needs of business professionals, investors, and legal teams who require immediate access to real-time data on companies operating in Malaysia. The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, making it an indispensable resource for those engaged in corporate and legal activities in Malaysia,” it said.

Rafftech also highlighted that SSM e-Info is the only SSM service offering digitally certified true copy documents through its in-house certification authority, licensed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), ensuring the authenticity and integrity of documents purchased.