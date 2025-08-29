Resintech kicks off Golden Jubilee year with 38% surge in profit, secures RM40m orders in 1QFY2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Resintech Berhad, a main market-listed manufacturer of plastic pipes, water tanks and fittings, has reported a strong performance for the first quarter ended 30 June 2025 (1QFY2026), marking the start of its 50th anniversary year on a high note.

The Group’s revenue jumped 42.5% year-on-year (YoY) to RM40.77 million, compared with RM28.60 million in the same quarter last year, driven primarily by robust demand for its core pipe system business.

Gross profit rose to RM8.67 million from RM6.20 million in 1QFY2025, while profit after taxation and minority interests climbed 38.2% YoY to RM2.61 million from RM1.89 million previously.

Resintech also secured more than RM40 million worth of new orders during the quarter, most of which will be recognised in the current financial year.

In addition, the Group is in the advanced stages of bidding for a sizable water infrastructure contract in Southeast Asia. If successful, the bulk of that order would also be recognised in FY2026, potentially providing a significant boost to its top line.

“With the orders already in hand and strong prospects from our Southeast Asia expansion, we are confident of achieving strong double-digit growth in both revenue and profit this year.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Resintech stands a very good chance of delivering record-high revenue and bottom-line performance in FY2026,” said managing director Datuk Dr Teh Kim Poo.

He added that reaching the Group’s Golden Jubilee in 2026 was a testament to its resilience and adaptability.

“It is not easy for a company to last and thrive for half a century. Our 50-year journey is built on strong fundamentals, reliable products, and the trust of our stakeholders. As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains on delivering sustainable growth and positioning Resintech for the next chapter.”

Founded in September 1977, Resintech has grown from a small local business into a Main Market-listed industry leader with an entrenched position in water, community and power infrastructure.

The Group attributes its strength to several strategic advantages, including ownership of production facilities, which provides a cost advantage over competitors reliant on rented factories and strategically located plants across Malaysia that enable efficient supply to both East and West Malaysia.

Its products are also considered resilient to tariffs and the sales and service tax (SST), as their bulky nature makes them costly to import from China.

Beyond its core manufacturing operations, Resintech is diversifying into property development. Its hostel project in Kuala Langat, Selangor, has achieved around 30% completion with piling works finished and construction is expected to accelerate towards completion by end-2026.

The development has already secured a full tenancy by Concepts ATC Sdn Bhd under a three-year agreement valued at RM12.09 million, with an option for renewal at up to 10% higher rent.

This is expected to provide a stable recurring income stream for the Group from FY2027 onwards.

As Resintech prepares to celebrate its Golden Jubilee in August 2026, the Group says it remains focused on growth through innovation, regional expansion and diversification, a strategy it believes will sustain profitability for decades to come.