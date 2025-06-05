Selangor opens at Expo 2025 Osaka with partnerships, tourism campaigns, and investor recognition

OSAKA, JAPAN: Selangor Week which is organised by Invest Selangor officially opens on yesterday at Expo 2025 Osaka, marking the beginning of a powerful showcase of strategic partnerships, cultural exchange, and global collaboration.

Held at the Malaysia Pavilion, the week- long programme positions Selangor as a forward-looking, globally connected state where technology, culture and youth drive innovation and resilience.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of the Crown Prince of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, , accompanied by Menteri Besar Selangor, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari; Selangor State secretary, Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin; Selangor State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility, Ng Sze Han; together with Ambassador of Malaysia to Japan Datuk Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany, and Malaysia Pavilion Director, Ellyza Mastura Ahmad Hanipiah.

Amirudin said “Selangor represents the Malaysia of tomorrow that is dynamic, inclusive and globally connected. From energy transformation to education, tourism and creative industries, we are creating a state where technology, talent and culture work hand in hand to unlock long-term value. Through strategic partnerships and bold ideas, we are inviting the world to invest not only in our economy but in a shared and sustainable future.”

The opening ceremony also features the formalisation of two strategic collaborations led by Worldwide Holdings Berhad, the strategic investment arm of the Selangor State Government. The first agreement outlines a joint effort to explore the development of an integrated gas infrastructure network in Selangor, including a liquefied natural gas receiving terminal, lateral pipelines and downstream gas distribution systems. This collaboration reinforces Selangor’s role in supporting Malaysia’s low-carbon transition and enhances the state’s long-term energy security.

A separate memorandum signed between Tourism Selangor, the National Association of Private Educational Institutions and the Japan Travel Bureau Malaysia strengthens ties between Malaysia and Japan by promoting Selangor as a leading destination for education tourism. This initiative includes joint promotional campaigns and student exchange programmes that aim to position Selangor as a regional hub for learning and cultural engagement.

This is in line with Visit Selangor Year 2025 campaign in Osaka, an effort to attract eight million tourist arrivals and generate RM11.7 billion in tourism receipts by the end of next year. With the tagline “Surprising Selangor”, the campaign invites travellers to discover the unexpected, from thrilling outdoor adventures to immersive cultural experiences and the genuine warmth of Selangor’s communities.

The programme also includes the announcement of a new collaboration between Selangor FC, HARO Sports and Entertainment and SUPER GT Malaysia, which combines the excitement of football and motorsports to create immersive crossover fan experiences. Through this partnership, fans enjoy unique privileges across both sporting events and engage with exclusive co-branded content and merchandise that redefine how sport connects people in Selangor.

Meanwhile, at the heart of the launch is Mechamato as Selangor week’s mascot, a Malaysian character who now symbolises the spirit of Selangor at Expo 2025. The vision of Mechamato captures the state’s vision where homegrown creativity meets technological imagination and where the next generation is empowered to shape a more inclusive and innovative future.

Selangor Week also serves as a platform to honour longstanding Japanese partners through the Selangor Japan Investors Appreciation Awards. The ceremony recognises more than six decades of meaningful contributions to Selangor’s economic development.

“Selangor Week at Expo 2025 Osaka is more than a showcase. It is a statement of intent. We are here to build bridges, deepen our ties with Japan and the global community, and spotlight Selangor’s readiness to lead in sustainable development, industrial innovation and regional collaboration. The Japanese companies we honour today have played an instrumental role in our journey and we look forward to shaping the next chapter of growth together,“ said Amirudin.

Among the honourees are companies that shape the state’s industrial landscape through sustained investment, technological excellence and local job creation. These include Canon Inc., Daiki Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., and DENSO Corporation. Also recognised are Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (Mitsui Kinzoku) Nichia Corporation, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation and Sony Group Corporation. These companies represent the strength and depth of the partnership between Japan and Selangor. Their continued investment affirms the state’s stability, global competitiveness.

As Selangor Week progresses, the state welcomes investors, partners and collaborators to build on these foundations and shape a resilient future together.

Ellyza Mastura said, “On behalf of the pavilion, we take immense pride in serving as the cornerstone for Selangor’s continued pursuit of global collaboration and investment excellence. Committed to fostering meaningful partnerships, we stand dedicated to supporting initiatives that expand economic opportunities and strengthen international ties. Aligned with our target of securing RM13 billion in potential trade and investments as well as welcoming 1.5 million visitors, we remain steadfast in our mission to create a dynamic platform for engagement, innovation, and sustainable growth on the stage of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.