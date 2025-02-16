Setia Awan Group adds 7-Eleven to Astrum Ampang’s retail offerings

PETALING JAYA: Setia Awan Group has announced another milestone for Astrum Ampang’s retail and lifestyle offerings with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading convenience store chain 7-Eleven Holdings Malaysia Bhd (SEM).

The MoU marks a significant step for the 6.85-acre mixed development project, as the developer intensifies preparations for earlier completion of its first phase – comprising two residential towers and retail lots – by early 2026.

At the recent signing ceremony held at Astrum Ampang Gallery, representatives from Setia Awan Group and SEM expressed their anticipation and enthusiasm for the strategic collaboration.

“Our focus is to cultivate a high standard of retail offering that caters to the evolving lifestyle needs and wants of our residential community at Astrum Ampang. As a transit-oriented development in the heart of the now-vibrant Jelatek area, it is our goal to seamlessly integrate convenience, accessibility and connectivity into urban living,” says Kelvin Tan, general manager, sales and marketing and corporate communication, for Setia Awan Group.

“The addition of 7-Eleven is the right fit in enhancing the overall Astrum Ampang retail and community experience.”

Last year, Setia Awan Group secured several key partnerships through MoUs with major food and beverage and

retail brands such as McDonald’s and BilaBila Mart, along with property management service Maplehome and essential lifestyle services such as laundromats, education centres and more.

As the development continues to take shape, the addition of leading retail brands reflects Astrum Ampang’s potential as a strategically located, well-connected urban hub in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.