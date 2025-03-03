PM Anwar receives courtesy call from Muhammadiyah leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from a delegation of Muhammadiyah leaders, led by its chairman, Prof Dr Haedar Nashir, to discuss pressing issues affecting the Muslim community.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said they exchanged views on challenges in education, civilisation, and current geopolitical developments that impact the region.

“We also discussed the MADANI concept, which I initially introduced at the Istiqlal Festival in Jakarta, along with other thinkers, in seeking a more precise perspective than the term ‘civil society’, as MADANI carries its own unique values and meaning.

“During this opportunity, I also recalled past experiences with veteran Muhammadiyah figures such as Buya Hamka,” he said, sharing several photos from the meeting.

Anwar described the meeting as not only strengthening Malaysia-Indonesia ties but also reinforcing mutual confidence and goodwill to continue working together.

“God willing, I believe that through diligence and strong determination, Malaysia and Indonesia can work closely together to realise this aspiration,” he said.