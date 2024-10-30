Shahriman resigns as Sapura Resources MD

KUALA LUMPUR: Sapura Resources Bhd’s managing director (MD) Datuk Shahriman Shamsuddin has resigned from his post effective yesterday.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the company said Shahriman also tendered his resignation as director of the company as well from his directorships of the following subsidiaries -- SRB One Sdn Bhd,Aero Handlers Sdn Bhd, Aerodome Services Sdn Bhd, and Sapura Technics Sdn Bhd (currently under winding-up proceedings by court).

“The board has decided to accept Shahriman’s resignation as managing director of the company and acknowledges his resignation as director of the company as well as his directorships of the said subsidiaries,” Sapura Resources said.

The board also said it is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and corporate governance.