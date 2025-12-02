Shaping the future of MICE: Global trends and Putrajaya Marriott’s role

THE MICE industry is transforming faster than ever, and Southeast Asia is right at the heart of this evolution.

As one of the region’s most exciting hubs for business events, Southeast Asia’s MICE market is set to soar, with an impressive 12.5% growth projected by 2028.

This blend of booming business and rich tourism potential is putting the spotlight on top venues like Putrajaya Marriott Hotel. Situated in the lush IOI Resort City, we’re leading the way with innovative event solutions that cater to the ever-changing needs of today’s organisers and attendees.

As the global MICE market heads towards a staggering US$1.78 billion by 2030, the race is on to create experiences that stand out — and that’s where we come in.

The hybrid event evolution

With the rise of hybrid events — a trend growing by 23% globally — businesses are combining the best of both in-person and virtual meetings to increase flexibility and reach wider audiences. This shift is especially prominent in Southeast Asia, where cross-border collaboration and international business relations are key.

As a premier MICE destination in Southeast Asia, Putrajaya Marriott Hotel has invested in advanced AV technology and high-speed connectivity to seamlessly host hybrid events. Our flexible, well-equipped event spaces allow organisers to deliver both in-person and virtual experiences that are equally engaging.

Focus on sustainability in MICE

Sustainability is now a driving force in MICE. According to the Global Destination Sustainability Index, over 70% of corporate planners prioritise venues with eco-friendly practices. This is a growing trend in Southeast Asia, where sustainable tourism and green-certified venues are in high demand.

At Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, we align with these priorities by offering green meeting packages that include energy-efficient spaces, paperless registration options, and sustainable food and beverage services. By partnering with us, event planners can meet their sustainability goals without compromising on the quality of their events.

Personalisation and experience-driven events

In today’s fast-evolving MICE landscape, one-size-fits-all is no longer enough. According to the American Express Meetings & Events report, a striking 89% of event planners now rank personalisation and immersive experiences as top priorities. In Southeast Asia, where cultural richness and diversity thrive, attendees are increasingly seeking events that reflect local authenticity and offer deeper, more meaningful connections.

At Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, we don’t just tailor events — we craft bespoke experiences that leave lasting impressions. From weaving in the vibrant colours and customs of Malaysian traditions to creating culinary journeys that celebrate local flavours, every detail is meticulously designed to resonate with your guests. Whether it’s an intimate corporate retreat or a grand-scale conference, our mission is simple: to deliver an event that is as unique as your brand and as memorable as the region itself.

Wellness and well-being in MICE

As wellness continues to gain importance in the business world, 72% of global event professionals are incorporating wellness activities into their event agendas. In Southeast Asia, known for its thriving wellness tourism sector, the integration of well-being into business events is increasingly essential.

At Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, our guests can unwind with wellness-focused amenities, from serene outdoor spaces like the Palm Garden Golf Club and Central Park at IOI Resort City to relaxing treatments at our spa. We also provide healthy catering options to keep attendees energised throughout their stay, combining productivity with balance.

The role of technology in MICE

With over 80% of MICE planners now integrating tech-driven solutions, technology plays a critical role in delivering engaging events, both hybrid and in-person. Southeast Asia, with its fast-growing digital infrastructure, is leading the charge in adopting tech innovations in MICE, from virtual reality to AI-driven event management.

Putrajaya Marriott Hotel leads the way with advanced technology, offering fast internet, digital collaboration tools, and smart event planning. This ensures smooth, tech-enhanced MICE events for both planners and attendees.

Southeast Asia: A leading MICE hub

Southeast Asia continues to rise as a dominant player in the global MICE industry with cities like Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Bangkok topping the International Congress and Convention Association rankings as premier MICE destinations. With strategic locations and robust infrastructure, venues in these cities offer unparalleled convenience and services.

At Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, we pride ourselves on being a part of this movement, offering world-class amenities, easy accessibility, and a lush, serene environment in the heart of IOI Resort City. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that each event is executed flawlessly, with personalised service and modern event spaces that inspire collaboration and creativity.

The future of MICE is here — is your venue ready?

As the MICE landscape evolves, venues that embrace hybrid flexibility, sustainable practices, personalised experiences, and wellness integration are setting the new standard. Putrajaya Marriott Hotel isn’t just adapting to these global trends — we are leading the charge in Southeast Asia, with innovative, tech-driven solutions tailored for tomorrow’s event needs. Whether it’s a large-scale conference or an exclusive board meeting, our team is equipped to bring your vision to life, delivering experiences that leave a lasting impact.

This article is contributed by Putrajaya Marriott Hotel general manager Nikie Mok.